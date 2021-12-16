McLaren backs Masi after Abu Dhabi controversy

Masi has been in the eye of the storm for the way the end of the race was handled on Sunday at the Yas Marina circuit, where Max Verstappen took advantage of a restart one lap from the end to overtake Lewis Hamilton and become world champion .

The dramatic end to the 2021 season came after a series of decisions on racing incidents and other matters that have put the running of the race management on the spot.

Seidl He said he was satisfied with the way Masi handled the teams, stressing that the job was “complicated.”

He also suggested that it was not fair to judge Masi solely in the context of this year’s “intense battle” for the world championship.

“From our point of view, without commenting now on what happened (in Abu Dhabi), we appreciate the open and transparent dialogue we had throughout the year, and also in previous years with Michael,” Seidl said.

“And we are also very happy with the way he is treating things, not only with us, but in general, with all the teams in the paddock.”

“So I think we have to be very careful that this intense championship battle, which was very intense on and off the track, which obviously triggered a lot of heated comment as well, is not giving the wrong picture of the race as well. reality”.

“Again, from our point of view, we are very happy with the way Michael is dealing with us, he asks us for our opinion, he always has his ears open to improve as well. This is how I see it.”

Seidl also touched on suggestions that Masi’s late predecessor Charlie Whiting did a better job, as Red Bull boss Christian Horner suggested in Saudi Arabia that the latter was missed.

“I don’t think it’s fair to make comments like that in the past everything was different and better. I think it’s good now, and it was good in the past.”

“It is a very difficult job to be a race director in a battle as intense as the one we have seen this year. I think it is something you have to take into account.”

Former world champion and director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, Sebastian Vettel, suggested that it was a mistake to compare the FIA ​​decisions made this year with those of the past.

“I think everyone has an opinion,” said the German. “I think the stewards should be left alone, it is difficult enough as it is. The ideal would be to have more consistency, but there is also a human side.”

“So it’s probably hard to get 100% right. But it has to be our goal, so we have to see what we can improve.”

“But I don’t think it was any better or worse than in the past, with the exception of the reprimand fines in terms of money. I don’t know, that’s unnecessary.”

“It seems stupid to ask for 10,000, 50,000, 25,000. I would like to see the receipt, what about the money!”