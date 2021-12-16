McDonald’s recovers $ 105 million from former CEO Steve Easterbrook

McDonald’s reveals the mystery of one of its characters 1:03

New York (CNN Business) – McDonald’s reached a settlement with former CEO Steve Easterbrook, forcing the disgraced executive to return his severance package of more than $ 100 million.



Easterbrook was fired in 2019 after the fast-food giant’s board of directors found he violated company policy by showing “poor judgment about a recent consensual relationship with an employee.” In August 2020, McDonald’s filed a lawsuit against Easterbrook for lying to the board about the extent of its employee relationships.

In a filing with the US Security and Trade Commission (SEC) on Thursday, McDonald’s criticized Easterbrook for his “misconduct, lies and efforts to impede investigations into his actions” and that the agreement It is the best way to go.

“This agreement holds Steve Easterbrook accountable for his clear misconduct, including the way he exploited his position as CEO,” McDonald’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Enrique Hernandez, Jr. said in the presentation. “The resolution avoids a lengthy judicial process and allows us to move forward.”

Easterbrook admitted in the SEC filing that at times he failed to uphold McDonald’s values ​​or fulfill some of his responsibilities as a leader of the company. He also apologized to the board of directors, his former co-workers, and the company’s franchisees and suppliers.

The total amount of your severance pay is US $ 105 million in cash and shares. However, it is not clear how much each part corresponds to.

McDonald’s lawsuit claims the company was informed of Easterbrook’s other relationships with female employees in July, and opened a new investigation that found evidence of three sexual relationships.

Evidence of those relationships, according to the lawsuit, came in the form of “dozens of nude, partially nude or sexually explicit photos and videos of various women,” including photos of the three female employees. Easterbrook allegedly attached the images to emails he sent from his work to his personal account.