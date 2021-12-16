Matthew McConaughey faced rejection as his ‘Sing 2’ character, Buster Moon

The determined koala character of Matthew McConaughey, Buster moon, you are ready to show the world everything you have in the animated movie Sing 2. Sing’s adorable sequel starring the voices of McConaughey, Bond, Scarlett Johansson, Reese witherspoon, Tori kelly, Halsey and more, hits theaters on December 22nd and will make you laugh and sing all the time. The musical follows Mr. Moon as he plans the biggest show of his life. But of course you have to overcome obstacles, like convincing the retired rock star Clay calloway (Bonus) to participate in the production. HELLO! USES He had a chance to chat with McConaughey about the film before its release, and he told us about how to deal with rejection as did Mr. Moon, the artists he wishes he had worked with, and the advice he would give to artists pursuing his dreams Check out the video and don’t miss the full interview below.

At the beginning of the movie, Buster Moon hears those brutal words. You are not good enough. Does that line bring you any memories of when you were at the beginning of your career?

“I’ve never heard anyone say ‘you’re not good enough.’ That’s a really nasty thing to say. They rejected me and said, ‘You don’t have what it takes for this.’ ‘The one that follows, please’. And I think that’s part of chasing whatever dreams we have. They will reject us and we should be rejected. We shouldn’t be able to do everything. Sometimes rejections are very good, because either they make you say, ‘Oh, I’m going to try harder’ or ‘You know what, I’m going to choose a different path.’ So I didn’t have anyone say ‘you’re good enough’, but I had a lot of times where they made it very clear. They let me know: “we did not choose you for this job.”

You’ve worked with a lot of stars, but have you felt like Clay Callaway when it comes to an artist you want to work with?

“You know, it would have been wonderful to work with the late Paul Newman. Although when it comes to musicians, it would be great to create something with Bob Dylan. “

There are millions of emerging artists, like Mr. Moon. I am one of them. What is your advice to artists these days?

“Well, make sure you have the innate ability to do what you are pursuing. Make sure you really have something. Because it’s silly to chase it if you’re not good at it. So first if you have the innate ability, now get ready for that race. Take more risks, allow yourself to be empowered by the world, telling yourself, ‘no’. Because look, on this, if you’re an artist, there’s no sign that you need help. Nobody is watching. No one is looking for the next one, nor will they tell you: ‘please. We will accept you. ‘ It’s a privilege to be able to do it, and you must have the mentality of a loser to do it. So risk more and see failure in rejection as part of the experience. “

