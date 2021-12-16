Matthew McConaughey confesses to Reese Witherspoon that he was in love with her | News

Probably for Reese witherspoon You can imagine that it was the crush of some of his fans, however, surely he could never anticipate that it was the youthful crush of one of his colleagues in Hollywood. Matthew McConaughey He confessed to the actress in the middle of the television program that years ago he was in love with her. The actors came to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the launch of Sing 2, a film in which they both lent their voices, and during the talk, the host asked them who had been the first celebrity they had fallen in love with. Without much thought, Reese revealed that in her case it had been Jim Morrison, the famous lead singer of the band The Doors. And when it was Matthew’s turn to answer, he made a confession that no one expected: “I was a little in love with the young woman who is sitting to my left”she said, surprising the Legally Blonde star with this statement, as she was referring to her. “It was one of my first crushes, and if you have seen the movie it is inevitable not to be in love with it”he added, alluding to The man in the moon, 1991 film starring Witherspoon. “It’s true, it’s a true story”McConaughey said. Following this reveal, the actors talked about how, despite having multiple movies together, they have never appeared in the same scene together. Reese and Matthew starred Mud in 2014 and have also worked on the two installments of the animated saga of Sing, since 2016. “I think people want to see us together in a real movie”the actress said, prompting the studio audience to react with shouts of excitement. “It would be fun to do it when we’re in the same frame. I mean in Mud, I was across the street at the end of the movie and we never really got to see each other, ”the actor explained. “And in Sing 2We are in different positions in any part of the world ”, he added.