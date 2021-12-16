‘Matrix Resurrections’: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss jumped 19 times from a 46-story building

It is well known that the ‘Matrix’ franchise does not lack spectacular action scenes and, of course, its latest installment, ‘Matrix Resurrections’, was not going to be left behind. Such is the level of perfection sought by its director, Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss had to repeat up to 19 times a sequence in which they jumped from a 46-story building.

This is how Reeves, Keanu Reeves, explains it in the program ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ when talking about the most dangerous scenes he has shot: “The craziest thing I’ve ever done is jump off a building … I reckon it would be about 46 stories high”. When asked by the host in amazement why they didn’t just turn to post-production visuals, Reeves simply replies: “Because it’s Lana Wachowski and it’s ‘Matrix’ and you need natural light and you want to make it real. I mean, there are cables. Carrie-Anne and I held hands and jumped out of the building. “.

In addition, the actor who plays Neo clarifies that they had to throw themselves so many occasions to find the ideal light for the recording: “We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning so we did it about 19, 20 times.

Facing your fears

And how did the Hollywood star prepare mentally? By his own account, dealing with fear: “When I got there, my heart rate was a bit elevated, but after the first time, you can’t think about fear. You have to block that, or not block it, but deal with it, absorb it, be there and do it.“. Of course, surprisingly, Reeves confesses that, despite submitting to risky tasks for his work, he has never dared to do bungee jumping: “That scares me” .

‘Matrix Resurrections’ hits theaters on Wednesday, December 22.