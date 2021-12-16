Marvel would be interested in Jennifer Lawrence playing Mystique in Doctor Strange 2

Ever since The Walt Disney Studios took over the rights to the X-Men by buying 22th Century Fox, many have been wondering when the mutants will join the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe, which actors will play them, and how much they will respect. Marvel Studios the franchise that is already formed in terms of these heroes. There have been quite a few rumors that revolve on the subject, which range from the possible return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and now the study’s supposed interest in bringing Jennifer Lawrence back to her Mystique character to join Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The sequel to [entity_embed style=”default” id_entity=”387389″] Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% has generated a lot of expectation and it has been said that this film will be the entrance to the long-awaited and promised multiverse, thus giving rise to multiple lands and with them many more characters from other dimensions are present in the MCU. Although the participation of only Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams and Elizabeth Olsen has been confirmed, the informant Daniel ritchman has said through his Patreon that Marvel would be interested in that the also actress of Mother – 93% dive back into blue makeup and become Mystique for this movie.

The official synopsis of the film talks about how events will center on what happened after Avengers: Endgame – 95% and as the Supreme Sorcerer is in search of the gem of time, while unleashing an indescribable evil. In the latter is where they could include more heroes to help him stop the power that he will have to face. The premise says:

Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Stephen Strange continues to search for the Time Stone. An old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.

Although we do not know how certain it is that Lawrence will be the mutant again, the theories can begin to flow. Let’s remember that this movie is connected with WandaVision – 95%, it is believed that when Wanda discovers that Vision is not alive, his power will be unleashed beyond measure, thus becoming the evil that Steven Strange will have to stop. It should be noted that, in the framework of the comics, Wanda is actually a mutant and there could be the connection with which Marvel Studios would make Mystique appear. Of course, with the study you never know what path they will take for the characters.

When Lawrence (The Hunger Games – 84%, Operation Red Sparrow – 58%, The Destiny Games – 92%) was chosen to play the character in X-Men: First Class – 87% were practically unknown in the industry and were beginning to give their first pinnacles in large productions. However, her talents took her in different directions and by the time she returned to the mutant franchise in X-Men: Days of Future Past – 91% her acting position was already different being one of the biggest and best paid actresses, she had won an Academy Award for her role in The Games Of Destiny – 92% and had been the protagonist of the successful saga that began with The Hunger Games – 84%.

By the time she returned to playing Mystique in X-Men: Dark Phoenix – 29%, Jennifer She didn’t hide one bit how tired she was of being a mutant, especially one who had to spend hours in the makeup department to be able to characterize herself. Surely Disney would have the persuasive – and monetary – resources to convince her to return if that is what they have in mind for the film that will be directed by Sam Raimi, although it does seem difficult for this rumor to become a reality, would you like see Mystique in this film starring Jennifer?

