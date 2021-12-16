Mads Mikkelsen who replaces Johnny Depp in Fantastic Animals 3 suffers from harassment on social networks

After it was revealed that Mads Mikkelsen would be the one to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Animals 3, the actor began to suffer harassment on social media from Depp’s fans.

Everything was unleashed after the launch of the first trailer Mikkelsen could be seen in the role of Gellert Grindelwald, something the fans didn’t like at all.

Thus began the battle in Fantastic Animals 3, where he is a Danish actor began to suffer the consequences.

And it is that both the followers of the plot and those of the actor who played the ‘young scissorhands’ do not seem to be satisfied with seeing the film without their actor.

Mikkelsen closes his Instagram account

The fan argument is that simply Amber’s ex-husband Heard it is unique and irreplaceable.

So the attacks against the interpreter of Hannibal Lecter in the television series Hannibal began.

It seems that these attacks led the actor to close his Instagram account @theofficialmads.

Although so far the actor has not explained the reason for the closure of his account, the media attribute it to these actions, since so far these days he has received hundreds of insults and complaints.

Who is Mads Mikkelsen?

The 56-year-old actor is known internationally for playing the role of Hannibal Lecter on the television series. Hannibal.

In addition to participating in the cult movie Pusher and in its sequel; also interpreted in Royal Casino, from James bondm to the villain Le Chiffre.

He is currently working for Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore playing Gellert Grindelwald, role he performed Johnny depp in the first two movies.

But everything changed for the actor in 2020 when Warner Bros. studios asked for his resignation due to legal conflicts with his ex-wife.

Unfortunately now the one who suffers the consequences is Mads Mikkelsen for replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Animals 3, because the harassment on social networks by the fans does not stop but, is he to blame?