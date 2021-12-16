Mads Mikkelsen shuts down his Instagram after being harassed by Johnny Depp fans

Open war between fans of Mads Mikkelsen and Johnny Depp after the premiere of the trailer of Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets. The third installment of the prequels of the universe Harry Potter focuses on the uprising of the dark magician Gellert Grindelwald, played by Mikkelsen after Depp’s departure for alleged cases of mistreatment of his ex-partner. And it is that Warner Bros asked him to leave the company as a result of all the controversies that surrounded him for his legal fights against his ex, Amber Heard.

Deep’s replacement in his role as Grindelwald is Mads Mikkelsen, who this Thursday has been forced to close his Instagram account due to the harassment he has received from fans of the popular actor from Pirates of the Caribbean. Apparently, the fans of the saga and Deep have not taken this change well and have paid for it with Mikkelsen. The Danish actor has wanted to make it clear from the beginning that he did not come to copy Depp, despite playing the same character.

The trailer, the trigger

Johnny Deep vs Mads Mikkelsen Twitter

The premiere of the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets has been the trigger for everything. The actor, who has always stayed out of controversy, has been forced to close his Instagram account after the barrage of hateful messages in the posts he posted just after the first images of his Grindewald.

Mikkelsen has not made any statement in this regard, neither in any medium nor on his other social networks such as Twitter, which has not been updated since December 2020, or Facebook, whose latest publications are the trailer of Fantastic Animals and a poster of Grindelwald.





Mads Mikkelsen is known worldwide for playing the haunting Dr. Hannibal Lecter on the television series Hannibal. The Danish actor was also honored in Berlin with the best actor award from the European Film Academy for his performance in the film Druk.

Mads Mikkelsen, the haunting Dr. Lecter from 'Hannibal'.

‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’



Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It will be released on July 15, 2022. The film, which stars Jude Law in the role of Albus Dumbledore, takes place in Rio de Janeiro and leads to the participation of the Wizarding World in World War II when the evil Grin delwald decides start “the war against the Muggles”.

Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller and Katherine Waterston round out the cast of the film, directed by David Yates and written by Steve Kloves and JK Rowling.