Mads Mikkelsen closes his Instagram in the face of hatred from Johnny Depp’s Grindewald fans

Johnny depp I left from Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets involved in the great controversy derived from the alleged cases of mistreatment of his ex-partner, Amber Heard. Warner decided to fire him from his role as Grindewald, giving way to Mads mikkelsen on the paper. After Warner’s millionaire compensation to the actor for contract reasons, many fans came out to defend the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean. But it has been following the new trailer from Dumbledore’s secrets when fans have attacked Mikkelsen for taking the role of villain away from Depp.

Mikkelsen has closed his Instagram due to the harassment of Depp’s fans

For many fans, Johnny Depp was creating his best character of the decade. After being separated from Pirates of the Caribbean For his problems with alcohol and his alleged cases of abuse, Depp had taken refuge in these prequels of Harry Potter, embodying a villain who saw him not even painted. When his expulsion from the shoot was announced, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen declared from the beginning that he did not come to copy Depp, who sought to contribute his own personality and version of the character of JK Rowling. It has not been enough, and the harassment has been such that the actor of films like The Hunt or Valhalla Rising, has been forced to close your Instagram.

At the moment, the community has been divided between fans of Depp and his Grindewald and those who believe that this has gotten out of hand, generating hatred among Harry Potter fans That does not make sense, especially when Fantastic Animals is in danger as a saga and hate speech has increased after the controversies starring the author of the literary saga herself.

Mads Mikkelsen, not very given to these debates and quite calm on social networks, has been forced to close his Instagram account (What are you here) after a barrage of hateful messages in the photos that he has been uploading after the first images of his Grindewald appear. In Dumbledore’s secrets we will see how the teacher Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), aware that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is mobilizing to take control of the magical world, deciding to act. Unable to stop it alone, trust the magizologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of witches and wizards and a brave Muggle baker on a dangerous quest, where they will meet old and new beasts, and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

It will be released in theaters on April 8, 2022.