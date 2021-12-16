Machine Gun Kelly inappropriately strokes Megan Fox at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The self-proclaimed “twin flames” walked the red carpet together at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the singer Machine Gun Kelly She stroked Megan Fox’s breasts with her long nails as she posed for photos.

Machine Gun Kelly, told in a video to Megan fox on her Instagram story: “Damn, my love, you look so good,” as she shoved her hands under Fox’s dress, grabbing her breasts. It seems that the irrepressible flame of love in this couple has no end.

The couple coordinated their outfits for the ceremony, the “Jennifer’s Body” star in a pink jumpsuit and the musician in a white suit with pink details. While it is known that Megan fox and her crush shared their manicures in the past, this time they weren’t similar. She had pink nails, while he had very long, pointed nails with black and white stripes.

The couple are not shy about physically showing their love and lust in front of the public and others in general, having previously apparently made headlines at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and the 2020 American Music Awards.

Fox Y Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, they met while filming the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and were seen together for the first time in May 2020 amid the separation of the actress and Brian Austin Green.

Image: Page Six

Megan fox and Brian Austin Geen share three children and were together for ten years. They met in 2004. they began a relationship and got engaged in 2006. In early 2010, they were married in an intimate and simple ceremony. In April 2012, it was confirmed that they were expecting their first child; the first of Megan and the second from Brian Austin Green. In September 2012, Megan gave birth to a boy named Noah Shannon Green. In August 2013, Megan confirmed that she would be a mother again and finally in 2016, and after a brief separation and subsequent reconciliation, the couple had their third child. They are 8-year-old Noah Ahannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ranson, and 4-year-old Journey.



