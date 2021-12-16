Machine Gun Kelly inappropriately strokes Megan Fox at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The self-proclaimed “twin flames” walked the red carpet together at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the singer Machine Gun Kelly She stroked Megan Fox’s breasts with her long nails as she posed for photos.

Machine Gun Kelly, told in a video to Megan fox on her Instagram story: “Damn, my love, you look so good,” as she shoved her hands under Fox’s dress, grabbing her breasts. It seems that the irrepressible flame of love in this couple has no end.

