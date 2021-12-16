List of transferable and “exchange currencies” of Chivas for the Clausura 2022

The Chivas of Guadalajara they look for new faces for him Clausura 2022 Tournament, But they also want to give way to various elements that are no longer included in the plans of coach Marcelo Michel Leaño and sports director Ricardo Peláez, such as midfielder Uriel Antuna, who committed an indiscipline that will cost him his place in the rojiblanco team and by not materializing his exit to America in the exchange by Sebastián Córdova They are already looking for accommodation in another team.

The intention of the leadership of the Sacred Herd is to use some footballers to negotiate new faces that will strengthen the squad that Michel Leaño will command the following year, for which there are surprising names such as that of Fernando Beltran, who is one of the players that has come down in recent tournaments, as well as Cesar Huerta Y Cristian Calderon, who would not necessarily be on the transferable list, but with the willingness to listen to offers for their services.

List of players who do not enter into Chivas plans

The “Nene” is the rojiblanco most recognized among a series of names that They would not be taken into account for the next tournament, where the demand will increase from the first match, Well, the fans of Guadalajara it is very painful for what has happened in the most recent failure campaigns, as they added a second tournament being eliminated in Repechage, this time by Puebla.

Josecarlos Van Rankin in one of the footballers who has sounded to return to Guadalajara, you will finish your loan with the MLS Portland Timbers, but it does not enter into Leaño’s plans like Oswaldo Alanís, who recently left the San José Eartquakes directed by Matías Almeyda, so they will try to find a new destination for them. Another element that can serve in an exchange is Ronaldo Cisneros, who had few opportunities in the last year and played most of the time in Tapatío.

While the archers Miguel Jiménez and Antonio Rodriguez for several days are also practically discarded to continue, since both are not to the taste of the strategist and the goalkeeper of the Tapatío FC, José Raúl Rangel will be promoted to the first team, even Toño was no longer with Chivas in the last games of the campaign due to injury.