Liga MX: Cruz Azul and Atlas plan to celebrate together to celebrate 2021 titles

There will be a double celebration!Cruz Azul and Atlas, champions of the Clausura and Apertura 2021, respectively, they plan to have a joint party to celebrate the end of their streaks without getting a title in Liga MX.

Through social networks, the Rojinegros launched the invitation to the celestial ones. “What if we have a party together at the end of the year?” The Academy asked, to which The Machine replied: “Let it be armed”, confirming this possible celebration.

The Red and black they were crowned in the Apertura 2021 putting end a streak of 70 years without being champions in Mexican soccer, with which they added their second star.

While, Cruz Azul was proclaimed champion in the Clausura 2021 with what broke his 23-year drought without lifting the trophy of the local championship and with it they reached nine titles in their history.

