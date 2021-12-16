‘Libre’, the functional medicine manual for patients by Dr. Rafael Serrano | Health | Magazine

The Ecuadorian doctor presents his first work with the premise that only by understanding how we get sick can we be cured.

We live in a world totally different from the one for which our body was made, the doctor begins by explaining. Rafael Serrano, author of Free, work that covers the principles of functional medicine. In what ways is it different? In food, which is currently “predominantly inflammatory and processed,” in the words of the doctor.

But food is not the only thing. He cites several factors to understand how we lose our health and how to regain it.

The body can process a certain amount of toxins . “But now it is cluttered with an excessive load, by what we eat, drink or wear, from water to polypharmacy.” The overload in systems such as the liver it is reflected in hormonal and digestive problems, infertility, migraines and irregular moods.

The body can handle acute stress : intense but short-lived, to hunt or flee from the hunter. “We are cavemen in a car,” says Serrano; gifted with cave biology, but subjected to continual stress. “Stress is a state of overconsumption of nutrients. To form stress hormones, the body ‘sequesters’ nutrients from different parts, and this affects digestive, reproductive and circulatory function ”. Stress is not only emotional. It occurs from sleeping late or not sleeping, and from eating late. That, sustained every day, saturates us.

Can we turn to the supplementation ? Precision health, which Serrano wields, applies here. “Through tests we can know what deficiencies a person has, which nutrients to replace and which to add.”

We are made to do short, intense exercise , not for sport, but for survival. A 20 minute routine s can give the body the cardiovascular and anti-inflammatory boost it needs. The current trend is to overdo it or do nothing. The first leads to wear. The second, to the sarcopenia , very low muscle mass index. “Muscle is the metabolically active organ that most helps the body’s systems: it regulates the metabolism of sugar, glucose, insulin, lectin, cellular energy and the blocking of oncogenes.”

The cost of advances in feeding. It becomes very costly for the body to process, digest and maintain industrialized food, after centuries eating leaves, roots and fruits in season. “It spends more energy and leaves us with deficiencies and alterations that are later illnesses.”

If we can control these factors (and we can, says Serrano), the body can enter a natural balance. And also find satisfaction. In the intestine, the factor called tryptophan is formed, which then forms serotonin or the hormone of happiness, which regulates sleep. Poor intestinal function, the product of a poor diet, is related to depression, anxiety, panic attacks and sensitivity to stress, sleep and behavior problems.

Implementing changes, once you know what factors are missing, is not a daunting task. “In the book, I propose a five week plan changes in lifestyle ”, indicates the doctor, starting with stress control as a primary factor. Without that, we cannot move on to a better diet or exercise. ” (I)