Leonardo DiCaprio: What is the exclusive hotel where you stayed in Galapagos like? | Let’s travel | Magazine

The Pikaia Lodge opened in 2014 on the island of Santa Cruz to please passengers who are especially demanding in terms of care and sustainability.

On the morning of Saturday, March 13, the American actor Leonardo Dicaprio, 46 years old, landed at the airport on the island of Baltra. Since then little has been known about his stay on the islands, only that that same day the artist met with President Lenín Moreno to address environmental issues and a possible donation of vaccines against COVID-19.

The actor and activist has made documentaries on climate change.

But it is known that the protagonist of Titanic stayed at the Pikaia Lodge, Exclusive hotel that combines a high level of luxury with the highest environmental standards since its official opening on October 1, 2014.

Confidentiality and trophies

What did Leonardo eat for breakfast? What tours did you take? What was the room where you stayed like? Did you have special requests to make yourself more comfortable? Did you eat ceviche? Did you put ajicito? Did you bathe in hot or cold water? That’s the kind of information that tends to leak to the press every time a celebrity makes an international visit, but a very high-profile hotel like the Pikaia Lodge charges from 3,200 to 3,500 dollars per room per night, manages a confidentiality policy so strict that it is impossible to know such anecdotal data. They protect them with the same zeal that they take care of their guests.

What is possible is to know something of the characteristics of this establishment that has achieved recognitions such as the following, according to its website (pikaialodge.com):

The Pikaia experience

It is logical that DiCaprio, also famous for his fight against global warming, would choose as a temporary refuge a hotel of a high global standard committed to the environment. This complex of only 14 rooms, located in the middle of two extinct volcano craters at about 450 meters above sea level, in the interior area (“upper part”) of Santa Cruz Island, pays tribute to evolution, that is why its name comes from the marine organism believed to be the oldest ancestor of vertebrates, the Pikaia gracilens, that inhabited about 500 million years ago.

“Pikaia Lodge wants to show that a luxury hotel and ecology can perfectly coexist in the Galapagos and have a very positive effect on the environment and the community. Each aspect has been designed to minimize environmental impact and work closely with residents and local suppliers, “he said. Herbert Frei, President of the ecolodge, during an interview he gave to La Revista at the beginning of its operations in 2014. Then he added, for example, that previously the surroundings were dedicated to livestock, but that since the arrival of this property they have been reforested with 12,000 endemic trees.

Today, seven years later, Andrew Balfour, General Manager of the Pikaia, confirms the positive impact that the hotel’s presence has achieved in the area and throughout the archipelago. For example, reforestation has increased the presence of wild birds and giant tortoises. “By having extracted the elephant mount (an introduced plant that was food for livestock) and planted the natural forest that belonged to this area, the endemic and native species have more space for nesting,” indicates this executive born in Galapagos, of a British father and a Quito mother, who has witnessed the achievements of the Pikaia Lodge in these seven years of operations in the midst of an extraordinary landscape with scalesia trees.

“It has been a fantastic season with the hotel since it opened. The project always targeted a very high-level world market, a clientele that values ​​respect for nature, that values ​​high-level service, luxury and the most special culinary experiences in the world. That was always the focus and it has been very satisfying to see how, little by little, the hotel has been consolidating itself within that market which is extremely difficult to reach ”.

This has been possible in the aspects of service and sustainability. The positive impact as a source of work has been essential. Before the pandemic, they employed 61 people, of whom 85% -89% were Galapagos residents, Andrew notes (now, the staff is 25 workers).

Non-local collaborators hold specialized positions that require high-level experience abroad, such as the head chef, the reception manager and the food and beverage manager, all Ecuadorians who, in turn, provide training in those areas to employees Galapagueños.

A laboratory on each island

41-year-old Andrew Balfour himself has a great working connection abroad, especially as a captain of luxury yachts in the Mediterranean Sea and the Caribbean. His fondness for the ocean is inherited from his father, a british adventurer that during a sailing trip to Australia he passed through Galapagos. He loved its nature and environment! So he returned a short time later to settle permanently, married a woman from Quito and formed a family of settlers with a total devotion to the nature of the islands.

Andrew was born in the Galapagos and grew up there until he was 13 years old. Then he studied college in Quito and later continued his education and jobs abroad. But he decided to return to Las Encantadas, where he resides with his Quito’s wife and two small children, 6 and 8 years old, and currently leads the operation of this hotel that has a very specific offer of tours that help to understand this unusual destination.

“We have clearly identified that people who come to Galapagos want to experience this unique nature. For this, it is necessary to travel to the different islands and understand why, for example, the species of iguanas in Santa Fe It is unique and different from the land iguanas on the island Seymour, and so on. Each island has a specialty and tells a different story about how species have adapted to survive and exist in that place ”.

The description of Andrew who is Honorary Consul of the United Kingdom in Galapagos, invites us to imagine that Leonardo DiCaprio lived those experiences within the tours he took with Pikaia, which take place in the hotel’s own large boat in programs that can go from 3 to 7 nights. “It is the only Galapagos ship for daily tours that has individual cabins with private bathrooms. So the tourist can do the morning walks (and do snorkeling), return to the boat, shower and continue with the afternoon activities. This generates a level of absolute luxury ”.

The normal day, explains the General Manager, you can start at 07:00 with a coffee at the hotel and then head to the boat, where breakfast will be served as you make your way to the point of visit, for example, on Seymour Island.

“Passengers will walk along the path inhabited by frigates and blue-footed boobies, they will also see the iconic land iguanas of Seymour and a colony of sea lions ”, says Andrew about that visit that shows, as if it were a natural laboratory, the way in which birds coexist, what their courtship habits are, how many eggs they lay and why legged boobies blues have become accustomed to laying their nests on the ground. “Because they don’t have natural predators.” For this reason, it is important to eradicate any type of introduced predator, such as rats or goats.

The return to the hotel is around 16:30, which is why it is a good time to take some service in the spa. “We have a fantastic masseuse and different treatments. And if the passenger wants to exercise, we have trails for walking or cycling around the hotel. Or you can go to the pool! It’s a very good combination of options. “

Global royalty

And for eat? Andrew mentions that the Pikaia Lodge strives to deliver a fantasy of flavors on every visit to the restaurant. “Just the other day we tried a delicious ají de carne (type of soup with shredded meat and green) refined and with a special touch. We also make many dishes with fish, such as tuna in teriyaki sauce, cod al papillote, or pasta and salads … We have a great focus on being healthy, so we also have vegan options, without gluten; we are adjusted to current trends ”.

This category of service has attracted very demanding passengers with very particular needs, such as billionaires, company presidents, artists of global significance, and even royalty. Andrew remembers as an example a princess from Thailand who arrived in 2017 or 2018. “It was a unique experience due to the required protocols.” It refers to the fact that the service persons cannot be at a higher body height than her and that, for no reason, she can be touched with the hand or another part of the body. Therefore, prior to their arrival, they received two advance delegations with people from that Asian country who gave them training on these important details with passengers of that level.

The special group reservations, although small, require the hiring of guides, carriers, suppliers and others who help to reactivate the economy of the islands in these times of pandemic.

“That is precisely what we want. The year has been extremely hard; before Galapagos received from 21,000 to 24,000 monthly travelers, but in December we received 6,000 and in January 4,000. But we are positive because the type of tourism that is done in Galapagos is perfect for current trends ”: without crowds, with small groups and with a lot of nature, he explains. “The Galapagos model seems to have been designed for the times of COVID-19.” So they hope it will be one of the first destinations that can be reactivated for global tourism.

