launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

After MariSilicon X and Air Glass, now OPPO has revealed the OPPO Find N, its first folding smartphone, on the second day of INNO DAY 2021, as anticipated.

The OPPO Find N bet is that of a foldable smartphone with a compact format for easier handling. However, the most important detail is that it boasts a screen “without crease”, that is to say that the area where the flexible magic happens is not noticeable with the naked eye, as it happens in other devices with a flexible screen currently on the market.

OPPO Find N, technical characteristics

oppo find n Screen External: 5.49 inches FullHD + resolution, 2: 1 aspect ratio Internal: 7.1-inch LTPO with FullHD + resolution Variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz Aspect ratio 8.4: 9 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 8/12 GB Storage 256/512 GB Operating system ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 Rear cameras Triple: Sony IMX766 50 megapixel main 16 megapixels ultra wide angle 13 megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom Frontal camera External display: 32 megapixels Internal display: 32 megapixels Battery 4,500 mAh with 33W VOOC Charge fast charge 15W wireless charging Others 5G connectivity Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound Side fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6 Price 8/256 GB: 7,699 yuan 12/512 GB: 8,999 yuan

A “different” bet





The OPPO Find N is a “different” bet in the folding smartphone market, with a small format compared to other devices. Its external screen is 5.49 inches with FullHD + resolution, with minimal top and bottom frames and hole for the front camera. Its aspect ratio is 2: 1, that is, a very different format from the elongated aspect of, for example, the Galaxy Z Fold3.

When opening, the interior screen is 7.1 inches with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel is LTPO, so the refresh rate is variable, from 0 to 120 Hz, a characteristic that seeks better energy efficiency depending on the content on the screen.





In technical details of the flexible magic, OPPO explains that the design of the Find N hinge is new: it is shaped like a drop of water, which enlarges the size of the notch, but at the same time makes it almost imperceptible to the eye, And it also manages to eliminate the space between one half and another when the device is closed. In addition, the hinge is strong and allows the device to be deployed at an angle between 50 ° and 120 °.





It does not specify many details, but what it does presume is that Find N main panel “has no crease”, by reducing your visual perception by up to 80%. OPPO calls “the best hinge and folding screen” to those of your Find N.

The rest, The OPPO Find N is a flagship In all rules, with the Snapdragon 888 chipset inside, accompanied by versions of 8 and 12 GB of RAM, and 256 and up to 512 GB of storage. The factory operating system is ColorOS 11 based on Android 11, with optimizations for the folding format, for example gestures with two fingers from the center of the panel to launch the split screen, pinch to open the app in a window, and automatic transition of apps between external and internal screens when opening or closing the device.

At the back (with a design very similar to that seen in the OPPO Find X3 Pro) is housed a triple array of cameras with a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 16 megapixel ultra wide angle and 13 megapixel telephoto with 2x zoom. . Up front, the Find N incorporates two sensors of 32 megapixels each to selfies on the exterior and interior screens.





OPPO Find N, availability and price

The OPPO Find N will go on sale in China on December 23, where it will be exclusive, at least for now. Their official prices will be:

OPPO Find N, 8/256 GB: 7,699 yuan, about $ 1,200

OPPO Find N, 12/512 GB: 8,999 yuan, about $ 1,400





The OPPO Find N will be available in black, white and purple colors.