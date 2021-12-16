Kylie Jenner cheated on Travis Scott with Drake

We are just days after the birth of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s new baby and rumors about whether the couple are still together or whether they got married are emerging everywhere. But a couple of days ago, one in particular came up, which involves Canadian rapper Drake.

Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images) (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

This rumor would indicate that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was unfaithful to Travis Scott with nothing more and nothing less than Drake.

Premiere Of Netflix’s “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” – Arrivals SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: (LR) Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images) (Rich Fury / Getty Images)

How did the rumor come about?

All this arose thanks to the statements issued by Maralee nichols, the mother of the son that Tristan Thompson would have had, all this while maintaining a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

Nichols took to the social network Instagram (@maraleenicholsfitness_) to publish the following message: “You know that Drake slept with Kylie last year, but you’re not man enough to tell Travis (Scott). There it is, I said it. Good night friends. There will be more tomorrow ”.

None of those involved has issued a statement on the matter. It should be noted that Travis Scott and Drake are friends and Drake joined Travis on stage for the Astroworld festival.

Maralee Nichols on her Instagram Stories. Maralee Nichols on Instagram. / Photo: Instagram @maraleenicholsfitness_

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott become parents

On February 1, 2018, Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster and last September, Kylie posted a video on her official Instagram account in which she announced that she was expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

Although the couple is not married or engaged, their relationship has always been public and they have shared it on social networks. The sex of the baby is still unknown but according to several reports, Kylie will give birth very soon, since a couple of days ago, she held a secret baby shower, in which her sisters and her closest friends attended.