Kia Sportage ‘cracked’ with zero stars for safety, according to Latin NCAP

The current Kia Sportage, still in force in Latin America and Colombia, as well as the Hyundai Accent and Great Wall Wingle 5, failed the safety tests.

Follow the “zero star” streak in safety assessments of Latin NCAP, and this time the failed ones were three models: Kia sportage, the Hyundai accent manufactured in India and Mexico (different from the Brazilian HB20S Accent that we have in Colombia), and the pick-up Great Wall Wingle 5. None of them managed to surpass the minimum possible qualification.

The lack of airbags and basic assistance systems such as Stability control it was one of the reasons why these vehicles had such a poor rating. It is not strange. It is no secret to anyone that, in some Latin American countries, these brands they continue to treat the security elements as luxury equipment.

With that said, let’s go into detail and see how each of these vehicles fared. Two of them are sold in Colombia and with an exact configuration to the one tested by Latin NCAP, adjusting to the lax and lax Colombian standards in this regard.

Kia Sportage: 0 stars

We talk about the Kia Sportage generation still in force in Latin America and Colombia, produced in South Korea. Latin NCAP tested a unit equipped with two airbags, without stability control and with seat belt warning, such as the entry and intermediate versions in Colombia. The tests covered frontal and side impact, whiplash and pedestrian protection.

He had good performance in frontal and side impact to protect the adult occupant, as well as in the whiplash test, but was punished by the lack of side head airbags. The structure was considered stable, but not the area of ​​the feet, which was qualified in the opposite way. According to the evaluating body, Kia refused to recommend Child Restraint Systems for the tests, considering itself poor protection to children.

Obviously, the precarious equipment of two airbags without stability control also affected the final assessment. Reached a 48.15% in Adult Occupant Protection, 14.87% in Child Occupant Protection, 57.64% in Protection of Pedestrians and vulnerable road users, and 6.98% in Security Assistance Systems.

Hyundai Accent (produced in India and Mexico): 0 stars

For sale in countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Chile and Panama, the current-generation Hyundai Accent also fared “badly” in Latin NCAP tests. As we said, It is different from the model sold in Colombia with that name, corresponding to the HB20S produced in Brazil and with a more robust equipment in security after another “zero stars” test.

Returning to the car in question, the evaluated unit had just an airbag as standard equipment, without stability control. The report notes a poor frontal impact performance with “red chest” for adult companion, and marginal to good side impact protection. In favor: the structure was considered stable. Latin NCAP claims that a model with two airbags would have had the same result.

As with the Kia Sportage, Hyundai refrained from recommending Child Restraint Systems, affecting that rating. In short, it was like this: 9.23% in Adult Occupant Protection, 12.68% in Child Occupant Protection, 53.11% in Pedestrian Protection and 6.98% in security assistance.

Great Wall Wingle 5: 0 stars

If we average the ratings of these three models, the one that it came out worse off It was the Great Wall Wingle 5, a pick-up produced in China by Great Wall Motors. In this case, it did not have stability control but it did have two airbags, with poor performance in frontal impact and high risk of life injury for the front occupants.

The result in side impact was good for the adult, but the structure had high intrusion and was considered unstable. There was also no way to evaluate the Child Restraint Systems for brand denial, with the aggravation that the rear central belt is just two points.

The final grade was 9.31% in Adult Occupant Protection, 0% in Child Occupant Protection, 19.48% in Pedestrian Protection and 0% in security assistance. Latin NCAP claims that it contacted Great Wall Motors regarding this test, but the manufacturer ignored the messages.

The voice of Latin NCAP

In his traditional speech, Alejandro Furas, the Secretary General of Latin NCAP, referred to the poor safety equipment of Hyundai-Kia group vehicles in Latin America. “From recent tests of models like the Picanto, HB20, Accent, Tucson and Sportage, it seems that regardless of the price range, there is a certain vision of the group towards Latin American consumers“.

In his words, for the Korean conglomerate “the life of a Latin American does not seem to be as valuable and important as that of a Korean, American, Japanese, European or Australian. (…) We ask for urgent actions to level the basic security standard in Latin America, so that it meets the best global practices ”.

Stephan Brodziak, President of the Board of Directors of Latin NCAP, ended the interventions with a forceful phrase. “It costs brands little to improve the safety of their vehicles, but it can cost consumers their lives or the loss of a human being”. As that Vallenato singer said, “we leave them there.”

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Previous Hyundai Tucson, with zero stars in safety according to Latin NCAP

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla.

Do you have something to say? This is your space: