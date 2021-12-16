Kendall Jenner teaches us to dress minimalist

Minimalism is a lifestyle that can be applied in different areas: home decoration, daily actions, designs, architecture, and of course: our way of dressing.

Minimalism consists of dressing with basics, following simple lines and shapes, neutral colors and simple garments that we can all have as a wardrobe background.

Within this style, trends such as “color block” stand out, which consists of combining garments of the same color and helps to create a slimmer shape and sometimes elegant souls. The “pop of color”, touches of color (mainly in accessories) that break with a monochrome look.

The most important thing to have a minimalist style is to create a capsule wardrobe with garments that will be used to combine in many different outfits, because they are basic: jeans, t-shirts, sweaters, leather jackets, blazers, cloth coats, etc. In short, a wardrobe that we like and serve as the basis for each of our looks.

The minimalist style supports the “less is more”. One of the great followers of this style is Kendall Jenner who opts for minimalist looks that are very easy to imitate!

1. UNIFORM STYLE SETS.

Kendall Jenner reminds us of the importance of having a cropped top on hand

2. BASICS + BASICS.

cadad67e0c1e7c522075f6b314637700

3. MINI BLACK DRESS:

Il look di Kendall Jenner è own da Oscar_ only 3 items for a super sexy lookKendall Jenner - Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Dinner at Craig's 2018

4. COLOR BLOCKS:

CelebMafia - Celebrity Style, Fashion, Clothes, Outfits, Photos, GIFs, Videos • Page 4 of 19890Kendall Jenner quitte son hôtel à New York - 04_27_2021

5. ‘POP OF COLOR’:

