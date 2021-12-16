Kendall Jenner has the unbeatable look based on timeless clothes

If you dominate the codes of the red carpet like few others – we have not yet overcome the jewel dress with which at the last MET gala left half the world open-mouthed – when it comes to a casual look, Kendall jenner also manages to monopolize the spotlight. In this case, without resorting to glitter or a vertigo neckline. All it takes is a few basic clothes – and some other style trick – for the American model to triumph on the asphalt.

THE KENDALL JENNER SWEATSHIRT AND DRESS PANTS LOOK

Kendall Jenner’s latest look lays the foundation for her new style, far removed from the obvious sexy that looms over the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Let’s analyze.

The celebrity combines classic garments , in this case some dress pants and a coat with a masculine cut, with the sports piece par excellence: the sweatshirt . A perfect mix to update office basics and create an on-trend look. Putting on the hood adds an extra point.

, in this case some dress pants and a coat with a masculine cut, with the sports piece par excellence: . A perfect mix to update office basics and create an on-trend look. Putting on the hood adds an extra point. I know the wide trousers . Over the past several seasons, Kendall has swapped her slim-fit, low-rise pants for a wide pattern that, in addition to being comfortable, adds a touch of elegance to the outfit.

. Over the past several seasons, Kendall has swapped her slim-fit, low-rise pants for a wide pattern that, in addition to being comfortable, adds a touch of elegance to the outfit. Minimalism has crept into the dressing room of the model who has put aside the striking prints to dye her looks of neutral tones. She has also reduced the accessories to the maximum, opting, this time, for flat boots and a black shopper-style bag. The only license? Some tinny sunglasses.

We will closely follow his looks in 2022, notebook in hand to write down his infallible style tricks.

It may interest you