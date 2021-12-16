Keanu Reeves would be Kraven in the Spider-Man movie universe

Keanu reeves you do not need a cover letter. In recent years he has become one of the most idolized figures on the internet and the desire of multiple film production companies. On more than one occasion we have heard that the actor could join the Marvel universes and Star wars. Now, however, another rumor places him as a supervillain under the orders of Sony Pictures. Specifically in the movie universe of Spider-man.

According to information from The Illuminerdi, which has already proven to be a reliable source when it comes to future comic-based productions, Sony Pictures wants Keanu Reeves to appear in a spin-off of Spider-man. The aforementioned media assures that the producer offered him the role of Kraven the Hunter, one of the most iconic enemies of the arachnid superhero. Can you imagine the great Baba Yaga at the feet of a villain?

It is important to make it clear that the proposal, for now, not yet accepted by Keanu Reeves. The Canadian actor has a somewhat busy schedule, because after his appearance in The Matrix 4 must take care of John Wick: Chapter 4, John Wick: Chapter 5, Rally Car and the tv series Rain. We don’t know, then, if Reeves could tackle the project without hurting his schedule. It is clear that his appearance in a film based on comics is exciting to many people.

The Illuminerdi notes that the movie will be called simply Kraven. Of course, it would be part of Sony’s strategy to promote the films of the universe Spider-man. The path started with Venom only in 2018. Let us remember that other spin-offs are on the way, including Morbius, whose premiere was delayed until October 8, 2021 due to the pandemic. Venom 2 It will also be a reality at the hands of Andy Serkis.

Now, if Keanu Reeves steps on Kraven’s feet, a problem would arise for Marvel Studios and Disney. It is well known that, supposedly, the producer led by Kevin Feige is looking for Reeves to integrate him into its universe. Various reports mention that I’d play Ghost Rider or Adam Warlock. If Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are planning to unite their universes at some point, it would be illogical for Reeves to be involved in both. We will see where the matter ends.