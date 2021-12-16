Keanu Reeves Salary is almost unchanged since 1999!

Keanu Reeves receives only a small increase from what he was paid for The Matrix in 1999

Matrix 4 was officially announced in August 2019 with Lana Wachowski as a writer and director. Recently, Variety published the lists of reports on the highest paid actors in the industry, and it became known that Keanu Reeves received between $ 12 and $ 14 million for the fourth installment of the saga.

Although it seems like an incredible number, they do not come close to the salaries of other famous franchise stars such as Daniel Craig, To who Netflix pays you more than $ 100 million for the sequel to Knives Out. In addition, in 1999, Reeves received a salary of $ 10 million for the first movie of The MatrixTherefore, there has not been a significant increase in his salary despite the fact that he has been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood for several years.

Why don’t you increase your salary?

Although the salary Keanu Reeves will receive for the fourth film in the series is very similar to what he received when he started it in 1999, the actor could be generating more money thanks to contractual bonuses that depend on the film’s box office performance. The actor also reached similar agreements for The Matrix Reloaded Y The Matrix Revolutions, and in fact, it is estimated that the net earnings that the actor obtained for the trilogy were little more than 200 million dollars.

This contract will most likely be the case with The Matrix 4, which will debut in theaters and HBO Max, so it can be thought that WarnerMedia has already renegotiated its contract to make it even more favorable for the actor. Also, after the success of movies like John wick Y Always be my Maybe, Keanu Reeves likely traded even bigger bonds.

Details on the fourth film are scant, which is believed to be titled The Matrix Resurrections, and it is known that the December 21, 2021. With Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, It is rumored that several other actors in the franchise of Matrix they will reprise their roles.

During an interview, the actress Jessica henwick , revealed that “He trained every day for six months” for his role in the movie. And with Carrie-Anne Moss retaking its role of Trinity, the scenes could be awesome.

