Keanu Reeves reveals that Hollywood asked him to adopt a stage name. Luckily, he never used it …

The star of The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves, was about to be known by a completely different name: Chuck Spadina.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the 57-year-old star revealed how his career was almost very different.

“Then I was 20 years old, I was in my first car, I wanted to be in the movies, I went to Hollywood. “he explained. “And I got there and they said, ‘We want to change your name.’.

According to Reeves, They told him “Keanu” it was “a little too exotic”, so he was pushed into a position to come up with a stage name. When asked what kind of names he considered, Reeves didn’t waste a minute before revealing it. “Chuck Spadina.”, He said. “I came up with ridiculous names.”.

Chuck Spadina …

The Matrix, starring Chuck Spadina. John Wick, starring Chuck Spadina. That is what we could have seen on the posters of a parallel universe.

At the end, “I could not do it”. It’s good that Reeves finally stood his ground; we can’t imagine the kind of career Chuck Spadina would have had in Reeves’ absence.

Hilariously, as AV Club noted, Reeves lived in Toronto most of his youth, where a main street was called Spadina Avenue, possibly the inspiration behind this nickname.

Fortunately, Reeves stuck with his first name “exotic”. But a version of Speed ​​starring Chuck Spadina certainly could have done very well.

Honestly, we don’t know what to do with this information. But since we’ve learned of Chuck Spadina’s close existence, we can’t help wondering what iconic action movies Chuck would have starred in.

Spadina will return to his iconic role of Neo in the upcoming sci-fi movie, The Matrix Resurrections. And recently we learned that Venom’s protagonist Tom Hardy will also be connecting to The Matrix, although his appearance would not be exactly what you are expecting …

Remember that The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters on December 22 of 2021.