Keanu Reeves revealed that one Halloween he dressed up in the costume that Dolly Parton used for Play Boy

Occasionally, Keanu reeves she disguised herself as a bunny Play boy on Halloween and it turns out that he did not use just any clothes, but the original that Dolly parton dressed for her magazine cover.

For those who do not know, the mother of Reeves, Patricia Taylor, was a leading costume designer in the entertainment industry and the author of the iconic bustier that Parton wore in 1978 to pose in front of the cameras of Play boy. However, the piece that at that time had great meaning, ended in a simple teenage Halloween party, according to the actor confessed.

“Then my mother was a costume designer. Made some costumes for Dolly parton and once did the cover of Play Boy. Somehow that suit ended up in the house. So we had it and it was Halloween, ”he explained. Keanu reeves during a recent installment of Red Table Talk, show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith.

“So I put on my ears and my bustier. She was wearing a pair of fishnet stockings and a tail. His hair was quite long and it was Dolly parton like a bunny Play boyAdded the actor. Although he also assured that there are no photos of that memorable moment, so the image will remain in the imagination of each one.

Remember that next December 22 our dear Keanu reeves will return to the big screen with the new installment of Matrix, Resurrections.

Cover photo taken from John Wick’s Facebook.

