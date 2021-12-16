Keanu Reeves overdose: “John Wick 3” sweeps Netflix and “Matrix 4” hits theaters – Tvshow – 12/16/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

On these days, Keanu reeves it seems to be everywhere. The actor has one of the Most viewed movies on Netflix for the Uruguayans, John wick 3 which has just entered the platform, and it is the aperitif to wait for the main course that will be served in days: the premiere of a new Matrix movie.

Matrix Resurrections It will be released next Wednesday in local cinemas (it will have exclusive performances for vaccinated audiences) and to accompany it, Movie will also put the original film on screen. Matrix, the one from 1999, will be exhibited for the only time on Tuesday at 9:20 p.m. in Montevideo Shopping, in a preview for the eager.

It is a combination, that of John Wick and the Matrix, not suitable for fans of theories and conspiracies who claim that, in truth, Wick and Neo are the same person. Or at least they have identified the new version of Neo as a kind of variation of the famous assassin.

The aesthetic similarity between John and this Neo is indisputable: they share long hair, a medium-length beard, black clothes and even sullenness. Will there be a Reeves multiverse?

For some, the question will take away their sleep, but it does not go beyond a wink that speaks of the charisma of an actor and how, in their own way, two very different sagas have become a cinematographic reference and a cause of passions among different audiences.

On the one hand there is John Wick, one of the best recent action sagas.

Released in 2013, the series follows the man of the title on a personal vendetta that never ends. John Wick is grim, he’s hurt and he’s withering, the kind that no one wants to cross paths with. In a suit, tie and an impossible ability to annihilate people, he goes through director Chad Stahelski’s films, claiming lives at an accelerated rate and trying to sustain, with what little he has left, his own story.

Parabellum, the one that arrived on Netflix this month, is from 2019 and he finds it facing anyone who stands in his way, in search of a redemption and the consolidation of some necessary alliances. At the end of this note, it was fourth among the service trends in the country.

John wick it marked a way, a style of making action films, and it is a feast for the public that is not afraid of violence in terms of fiction. The choreography of their fights and the visual design of each of the installments give shape to an entertaining world that one enters ready to binge, and that still has more to give: the fourth will be released next year, and he looks forward to it.

This revival, courtesy of Netflix and its ability to turn any fiction from past times into a trend, then coincides with the countdown to the return of the universe Matrix.

Yes John wick It is a banquet of blows, shots and spectacle among neon lights, Matrix is a deep journey into philosophical reflection with which, in 1999, it was possible to surprise an audience who fell for the charms of an expressionless Neo who had expertise in hacking and the pressure to be chosen for nothing less than liberating the humanity.

The Wachowski sisters’ film won four Oscars, a multi-million dollar gross and a reception that quickly elevated it to cult status. Its aftermath, Matrix Reloaded Y Matrix Revolutions both were released in 2003.

And he also changed the way of making films: he gave a chair in unprecedented special effects that showed that another science fiction model was possible. Nothing would be the same.

18 years after having closed that history of humans and machines, to Keanu reeves and their slender Neo is their turn to return to familiar ground. In Matrix Resurrections, which will be released on Wednesday without Laurence Fishburne, neither the protagonist nor Trinity, that is Carrie-Anne MossThey seem to remember what the Matrix is, and again they will be caught up in the ambiguity of worlds.

Although the information that has been given about the return is just enough to keep expectations high, the previews shown promise epic and drama. To enhance the promise, director Lana Wachowski herself said in an interview with the Cinema Blend site that Reeves, after seeing the new film, assured her: “20 years ago you told a story in which you described the next 20 years, the problems of the digital life, how they were going to impact us. And now you took the same character, the same stories and the same things, and somehow you anticipated what will come in the next 20 years.

If in another 20 years Neo returns to anticipate a new section of history, perhaps he will find himself, with a John Wick still wanting to continue doing his thing. Or at best it will be Keanu reeves, as now, taking over all fronts.