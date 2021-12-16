Keanu Reeves mocks people who believe in NFTs | Official site

Freddy fieldsDecember 16, 2021 – 11:12

Keanu Reeves didn’t hold back his disgust

The NFT revolution is one of those that has called the most people who believe that you can become a millionaire with just two applications, but Keanu Reeves is clear about it and laughs at them, because he is simply beyond good and evil.

For the premiere of Matrix Resurrections, the production company released a pair of NFT so that people can acquire them and so Warner also has a wand, but for Keanu this does not make much sense, but everyone does what they want with their money.

