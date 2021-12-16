Keanu Reeves mocks people who believe in NFTs | Official site

Freddy fields

Keanu Reeves didn’t hold back his disgust

The NFT revolution is one of those that has called the most people who believe that you can become a millionaire with just two applications, but Keanu Reeves is clear about it and laughs at them, because he is simply beyond good and evil.

For the premiere of Matrix Resurrections, the production company released a pair of NFT so that people can acquire them and so Warner also has a wand, but for Keanu this does not make much sense, but everyone does what they want with their money.

In his own words, these NFTs are parts that are very simply produced and you don’t think they are worth it for the prices they are trading; and reason is not lacking, the most expensive NFTs to date were not even designed in a personal and unique way, but it was a design algorithm that decided their alterations.

In addition, made it clear that for him art is not about having it to make it yours and yours alone, but that it must be shared and experienced, otherwise it is not art, it is a mere object that will make dust accumulation at home.

We have no doubt that Keanu Reeves is the true master of life And surely many of his fans, who undoubtedly also idolize Elon Musk and believe in reverse racism, will be quite disappointed with his words.