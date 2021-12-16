Keanu Reeves, his 90s style and the 5 keys that every man needs

Keanu reeves He is one of the great gifts of the universe for humanity, he is not only a great actor, he is also a great person (look for some stories about him on the Internet and you will confirm it) and he has a great sense of style with which he shows that You don’t need to be fancy, flashy, or jump on every trend to look good.

Thanks to John Wick, The Matrix Resurrections and the return of Bill and Ted, Keanu Reeves He is going through the best moment of his career, but it is those same projects that remind us that he was one of the great promises of cinema from the beginning and an icon of the 90s, known for leading a lifestyle without luxuries and for always wear looks that were practical, functional and with a cool touch that only men who dress well can achieve without trying too hard.

As an actor, it is clear that Reeves He is one of the greats, but in his personal life he prefers simple things, without complications and without drawing too much attention, that is one of the reasons why the whole world loves him, and why he has become one of those style icons that make us want to emulate them all the time.

Just like Keanu is back at the movies, 90s style It’s one of the strongest trends in fashion (for women and men), and the best part is that the actor who brought Neo to life left us with a few lessons that can (and should) continue to be used today.

Keanu Reeves and his 90s style lessons:

A blazer makes everything more formal











© Jeff Kravitz

Keanu Reeves and his suit with tshirt





Until the most basic t-shirt, the pair of jeans that you wear over and over again can be seen more “To wear”If you add a blazer. This is a classic combination that was all over the place in the ’90s, but is also a timeless masculine staple that never looks old or outdated.

The key is to choose the colors, materials and the correct cut of each garment, so that you look perfect and you can update the look depending on the season or changes in trends. For example, today you could replace baggy jeans from the 90s with straight and cropped jeans.

You can be smartly casual











© Jeff Kravitz

a blazer makes a difference





Similar to what happens to add a blazer, the more formal looks can also have a casual and relaxed touch. In the 90s, Keanu was already wearing the suit and tshirt look, which is one that has become more and more popular these days.

One way to dress well is always thinking that everything can always be a little more arranged, without losing comfort. In the 90’s we learned that tailoring can be relaxed, that it is worth wearing tennis suits and that a t-shirt is not only for sports or to be at home, and Reeves confirms this with the looks he wore to his movie premieres and events.

Everybody needs a good fur jacket











© Ron Galella

Everybody needs a fur jacket





No closet is complete without a good fur jacket (which can be vintage or synthetic to reduce your carbon footprint). The best thing you can do is find one that fits your lifestyle and personal preference, think of something that is functional too and that you can combine with different looks.

As Keanu shows, it is important that you choose classic styles, as these are the ones that you will be able to wear the longest. Also, you should pay attention to the construction, the material and the “trimmings.”

Accessories make the difference











© Ron Galella

Accessories change the look





Think about the small Neo glasses, which are one of those iconic elements of cinema. You don’t need to always wear a tie, cufflinks or fill your hands with rings, sometimes less is more and you should always go for objects that add something to your outfit. You also have to know how to edit yourself and leave accessories at home when they don’t work.

Your haircut is part of the look











© Ron Galella

Don’t forget the haircut





Finally, this is one of Keanu Reeves’ most important lessons. Your hair is also an accessory and part of your look, so it must be consistent with what you want to create and represent.

Not that a grunge look It might not look good with a more serious hairstyle, but it definitely looks better when it all goes together well and makes sense. The cut or that you wear must respond to the texture of your hair and the shape of your face. You can copy someone else’s, but make the correct settings.