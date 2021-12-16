Keanu Reeves and his 10 favorite exercises to gain muscle

Reeves He has the perfect beard and hair, he looks great in a black suit and he is a master when it comes to handling weapons and martial arts (plus he is immortal), and this is why he is very compelling in the game. role of an action hero. But until Reeves you need help from professionals sometimes and in your case that help is the coach Patrick Murphy, who helped him find the perfect combination of exercises to achieve strong, defined and lean muscles.

We already know that the actor is the person they send “to kill the damn Bogeyman”, and that is not achieved only with the magic of cinema and special effects, it is achieved by working hard to be able to keep up with the movies and scenes from fight, and Reeves has a routine of 10 key exercises to stay indestructible at any age.

How does Keanu Reeves train to gain muscle in his 50s?

Murphy revealed in an interview that John wick is one of the most physically demanding characters in film history (especially since we see him on horseback, kicking his enemies, doing tricks with their cars and running for his life), in addition to the character of Neo It also requires good physical condition, so it was essential to work on the actor’s strength and endurance, not just muscle development, so his training usually consists of a series of key exercises that combine muscular resistance training, balance and stabilization training, power training and recovery practices, and weight lifting.

Keanu Reeves exercises:

These exercises are focused on the mobility development, but also of the force, the endurance and the muscle gain, and you only need a resistance band to pull them off. It is important that you try not to rest between each exercise, allowing about 20 seconds of recovery at the end of each set.

External rotation with band

Reps 10 for each arm

Sets: as many as you can

Row with band

Reps: 10

Sets: as many as you can

Reverse fly with band

Reps: 10

Sets: as many as you can

Wall press

Reps: 10

Sets: as many as you can

Lizards

Reps: 10

Sets: as many as you can

Superman

Reps: 10

Sets: as many as you can

Plank with hip rotation

Reps: 10

Sets: as many as you can

Tuck crunch combo

Reps: 10

Sets: as many as you can

Bridge / hip lift

Reps: 10

Sets: as many as you can

Deep squats with body weight

Reps: 10

Sets: hold for 30 seconds, rest 60 seconds and repeat as many times as you can.