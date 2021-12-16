Katy Perry reveals that Orlando Bloom helps her put together her looks before the eint concerts | Shows

Katy Perry took the opportunity to share more tender anecdotes between her and her partner Orlando Bloom in an interview for E! News. On this occasion, she said that the actor supported her to choose the clothes and accessories that she used to sing in her presentations during her stay in Las Vegas.

