Katy Perry Announces Her Return To Music For This Month; listen to the preview here – El Sol de Puebla

The speculations at last they were confined, the Californian singer Katy Perry announced the date of his New single, and not only that, she stated that she has a great surprise for all her fans that will be released the next month.

Promoting your latest record material began the year 2019, with the premiere of his song ‘Never Really Over,’ later, in 2020 he released his fifth album Smile, this managed to reach number five in Billboard Hot 200 albums, one of the most important music listings in United States.

Months later promotion stopped of this project, everything to dedicate himself to taking care of his first daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, during those weeks she walked away of the reflectors, but now it ensures that it is already ready to go back.

NEW MUSIC BY KATY PERRY IS COMING SOON

Katy Perry shared in her Instagram a short video where you can listen to a fragment of what will be his next song called ‘When I’m gone.’ In it you can see how she returns with her characteristic black hair.

In this preview, she appears in a phone booth saying the phrase: “You know, I think it’s time to give them everything they want, “ He immediately responds stating the artist with whom he will collaborate, Alesso.

With the message “Do not worry, They can still play with me because it will come ‘When I’m gone, ‘ Perry announced that his single will be available next December 29, and shared a league so it can be pre-downloaded.

That’s not all, at the end of this statement she wrote that your audience must be ready, since there is still a surprise that will be released in the following weeks: “And mark your calendars for the January 10, since it will be the day that I will give to the Katy’Cats (that’s what he calls his fans) all they want. “

It is hoped that with this return she can regain popularity that was skewed from the year 2017 with the publication of his album ‘Witness,’ all in the wake of the introduction song ‘Chained to the rhythm,’ where he criticized the government of Donald trump for their immigration policies, and war strategies.