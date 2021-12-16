Kate Winslet, the actress who defeated bullying and achieved her dream

Who would say British actress Kate Winslet, the famous protagonist of the film Titanic, who with only 45 years has won an Oscar, four Golden Globes, a Grammy, an Emmy, had an unhappy start in acting. Since she was a child she wanted to be an actress, she was always on the stage of her school, however her peers made fun of her because she was almost always with a few extra kilos. Even her teachers did not take her very into account because they said that “a chubby girl could not star in a play.”

Although that situation affected her (it made her feel bad, she cried and regretted being overweight), her desires to be an actress, and her love of acting, were stronger. She insisted, she appeared for the selection of actors in the works and even if it was a very secondary role, it served her to demonstrate her talent.

In his parents he had his great supports on his way to professional performance. Although they were workers in areas not related to art, they loved theater and film, and they encouraged their daughter to find her way to the stage. After finishing school, he moved to London where he auditioned for various plays, where She ran into the obstacle of her weight again, as they told her that she was overweight. However, he insisted and little by little he was showing his talent on the tables and they began to take it into account.

In 1991 he made his television debut in the series Dark season, produced by the BBC. Then other roles came and the following year she had a small role in a movie, which also helped her become a little better known. In 1994 she was selected to star in the film Celestial creatures, which opened the doors to the world of cinema. Other jobs followed, and the producers valued Kate for her great talent and discipline.

In 1997, when i was only 22 years old, the great professional opportunity arrived for Kate Winslet. Director James Cameron sent him the script of the film Titanic, for him to read it and visualize himself playing Rose. Shortly before deciding, she met with her friend the actress Emma Thompson and told her about the proposal they were making. She told him, “honey, you have to accept this“. He listened to him and it was gotten up to one of the biggest productions in the history of cinema.

And there was young Kate, with all her personal insecurities, but also with her acting talent that made the producers forget about her physique, to focus on her talent and her professionalism. The actress later said that she suffered a lot during filming, because she felt like she was overweight and that that would be conspicuous on the screen. Especially in the love scene he carried out with Leonardo DiCaprio, where he had to take off his clothes and showed his figure. Say what her acting partner helped her a lot, who covered her and was careful not to see her body much, the same as the director Cameron, who looked for the frames where his skin is exhibited as little as possible.

It premiered Titanic and it became a social, cultural and economic phenomenon that transcended the cinematographic. It went on to be the most successful movie to date. Everyone wanted to know about the life of actress Kate Winslet, what she did in her day to day life, who she lived with, who her partner was, what she likes, that is to say everything. That situation overwhelmed her and even bothered her, she says that when he opened the door of his house there were always photographers waiting for him to come outThey followed her everywhere, from the supermarket to the doctor.

He tells that his life after Titanic totally changed. She no longer had privacy, she did not live calmly because she knew that there was always someone spying on her, so she also suffered a lot. What’s more the British press harassed her too much, that they did not let her live in peace for a single moment and they made up stories. She had to go to the psychiatrist to help her control that situationWell, she did not feel well, she became suspicious and was always on the defensive, believing that she was being pursued and that people were looking for her only out of interest.

After Titanic worked on other successful movies and sand became one of the most valued actresses in Hollywood. Gone are her years as a young girl insecure and self-conscious about her weight. Now she was the great actress, considered one of the most beautiful and talented. Winner of multiple awards and whom directors and producers wanted to have in their films because her presence guaranteed them box office success.

Has been married three times, since 2012 is married to Ned Rocknroll, and she is the mother of three children, Mia Honey Threapleton, Joe Alfie Mendes and Bear Blaze, with whom she lives in West Sussex, UK. When he agrees to work on a film, he takes his three boys to the film sets and makes his vacations coincide with the filming time, as he says he does not like leaving them alone or with babysitters at home and prefers to always have them by his side .

Kate Winlest went from considering herself an ugly duckling to feeling like a full woman.