Kanye is still dating Vinetria despite searching for Kim Kardashian

The irony of being Kanye west. The rapper, who at the beginning of this year began the divorce process with Kim kardashian, does not stop generating headlines due to the inconsistencies and controversies that it stars voluntarily. A few weeks ago he assured that the separation papers had never reached him, so he considered himself still married to the businesswoman, later he openly verbalized that he wanted to return with her with a photo of both kissing to finally offer her three reasons why they should return. Kardashian, however, is clear: her intention is not to be romantically involved with the artist and, in fact, she continues to know Pete Davidson.

Now, thanks to information published by the ‘E! News’, we know that West, despite shouting from the rooftops that he yearns to get back to his ex-wife – in various ways – has not stopped seeing Vinetria, the 22-year-old model with whom he has been relating for weeks. Quite a ‘show’. Apparently, the mannequin and the singer began to see each other in early November, when they attended a basketball game together, while weeks later they were seen together at the rapper’s traditional Sunday date where he combines religion and music. Come on, that the environment of him knew and knew her closely. While the Kim thing was still on the front page.

Kanye hasn’t stopped his life

But then what are the model and the rapper? According to the source, the terms are still informal, while the young woman was indecently dismissed as “a distraction” for West.

“Kanye is still dating Vinetria, even though he also wants to get Kim back. He likes the company of the model and has continued to introduce her to his circle of friends, so much so that he has already stayed at his house several times throughout this month and has been invited to various events “

Perhaps the key to this sentimental tangle, of which we still do not know the opinion of Venetria, is that apparently “They are not exactly exclusive, but just hang out”said the informant. Will this get worse once the rapper realizes that Kardashian has completely turned the page and has no plans to get back together? Only time will tell, possibly in the future ‘reality’ of the most famous sisters in Hollywood.

