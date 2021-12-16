Justin Bieber files sexual assault lawsuit thanks to Selena Gomez

After checking through and documentary evidence, Justin Bieber was able to dismiss the allegations of sexual assault that he had against him.

In 2020, two women accused of having been victims of sexual assault by the Canadian singer, in events that occurred in 2014 and 2015.

Danielle, who is the only name by which the first girl is known, filed a lawsuit against Bieber accusing him of abusing her at a Texas hotel in March 2014.

The alleged victim pointed out that after a small surprise performance in a bar, Bieber invited her and two other friends to a hotel in Austin, where he ended up assaulting her while they were alone in a private room.

Soon after, the second alleged victim named Khadidja broke the silence by claiming to have been assaulted by Justin in a New York hotel in May 2015.

Faced with the allegations, Justin Bieber filed a defamation lawsuit claiming $ 10 million each for damages.

Along with his legal defense, the young interpreter claimed to have “indisputable documentary evidence” showing that the statements of the two women are “scandalous and fabricated lies.”

In defense of Danielle’s accusation, Bieber maintains that at the alleged moment of the attack he was with his then-girlfriend, the singer Selena Gómez.

While in May 2015 at the hours when Khadidja claimed to have been abused at the Langhamk hotel, Bieber was in an after-party at the MET Gala, as well, witnesses and photographs of the event supported what he said.

It is now known that the two young women have recently dropped their lawsuits for having taken legal action with inconsistent evidence, said the Radar Online portal.

