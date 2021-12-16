Juan Dinenno is still suspended; University appeal did not proceed

The Appeals Commission of the Mexican Federation of Soccer, refused to remove the sanction imposed by the Disciplinary Commission to the Argentine forward of Pumas, Juan Ignacio Dinenno.

After the Chilean that the auriazul was thrown in front of the Atlas, which ended up injuring the athlete with a blow to the face Jesus Angulo, Dinenno was expelled under controversy in the Return of the Semifinals of Opening 2021.

The Disciplinary Commission sanctioned the university player with a suspension game, which of course, the team led by Andres Lillini, tried to revoke facing the Closing 2022, to which the committee responded with the refusal, considering that the action belonged to a lack of “serious foul play.”

“After analyzing the appeal filed by the National University Club, against the sanction imposed by the Disciplinary Commission on the player Juan Ignacio Dinenno De Cara, consisting of a suspension match for being guilty of serious foul play.

“The Appeals Commission determined that after analyzing the evidence presented, the appeal of appeal promoted, for which the sanction of a match of suspension“.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: PUMAS: MARCO GARCÍA AND ALEK ÁLVAREZ TRAIN WITH THE LISBON SPORTING