Johnny Depp: “I think photographers leave part of their soul in each photo” | Culture and entertainment

The American actor Johnny Depp, who presented his latest film in Barcelona this Friday, “The Minamata Photographer”, believes that like the real character he plays, Eugene Smith, “photographers also leave a part of their soul in each photo they take. they do, on every click. “

The film, which is screened at the BCN Film Fest, the Barcelona-Sant Jordi international film festival, starts in New York in 1971, where one of the most revered photojournalists of the Second World War, Eugene Smith, goes through a moment crisis and feel disconnected from society and his career after the days of the war.

Everything changes when Life magazine sends him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, whose population has been devastated by the poisoning of the waters by mercury, the result of decades of industrial negligence, and then Smith immerses himself in the community and his images give him to disaster a heartbreaking human dimension.

Depp, who has appeared at a press conference for almost an hour and a half, has confessed that it is “an honor” for him to be in Barcelona and to return with a film.

Dressed in a bohemian cap that resembled that of the photographer he plays and with his hands full of rings that would bring him closer to a Caribbean pirate, Deep has said that “being able to investigate the character has been fantastic” and has confessed “a great admirer of Eugene Smith “, a role for which he had the opportunity to make contact with his work, as well as to speak with people who knew him.

He has illustrated this research process as that of the “archaeologist who is excavating until he reaches a valuable treasure” and has recognized that it has been “a great responsibility, not only for the life that Smith had, but also for the legacy that he has left us. to all”.

Embedding himself in a real character, in this case a legendary photographer, has been a heartfelt experience for the Kentucky actor and coincides with the opinion held by some Native Americans, who refused to be photographed because they believed that something of their souls was fading.

“Smith thought that in one click, when taking the photograph, you stole a moment and with his photos he reflected what he saw and, in a way, he gave a part of his soul when he portrayed the tragedy of Minamata,” said Depp.

The director of the film, Andrew Levitas, has praised the actor and justified that “he could easily get into the role because Johnny Depp is a great photographer, as if it were his second skin, and, in fact, during the filming he was taking pictures “.

Despite the confusion of some viewers, the scenes in which Smith appears with patients from the tragedy were professional actors with makeup and not actual patients or victims.

Depp has commented that “99% of the actors who appear are not professionals, but they took their participation seriously and the result was very organic. Marlon Brando already said it: anyone can become an actor.”

About Smith, Depp stressed that the tragedy experienced by the photojournalist in Japan was born from his suffering: “Since the cave paintings there was a need to explain a story; and the same happens with addictions, you have a toolbox to speak of a story from your own truth, something that has happened to artists and writers. “

And he has given as an example Van Gogh, who “was an unhappy person, who consumed himself, and that made him have to self-medicate”, or Baudelaire, who took “opium, hashish or drank alcohol. Eugene Smith would not have become who it was if it hadn’t been for the pain he saw and experienced, although, obviously, you don’t necessarily have to suffer to produce art. “

Asked about the coronavirus pandemic, Depp wanted to see “something positive”: “Donald Trump has already left (from the US presidency), he was like a thorn in the middle not only in the United States, but in all countries He was a wrong man before he was elected, like an albatross flying over us all. “

The actor does not dare to say that behind the tragedy of Miramata or the covid there are forces of evil, diabolical, but, instead, he recalled, “there are large industrial corporations that want to make money at all costs.”

However, from the coronavirus Depp extracts that “in addition to hatred and evil, in the world there is also love, concern, as the doctors and nurses have shown in the pandemic, ready as those who are launched to save another person from a Shooting”.

For ambition, he added, “there has to be a monster, which is the consumer,” but Depp wants to think that “as always, truth and light will triumph over darkness.”

From his experience of filming in Japan, outside of the big cities like Tokyo, “which works like a great machinery”, or Kyoto, “where traditional Japanese culture is perceived”, his best experience took place in Minamata, a fishing town that he suffered “a tremendous tragedy.”

Seeing his involvement with photography, the director of the BCN Film Festival, Conxita Casanovas, presented Depp, at the end of the press conference, with a copy of the “Photographic Chronicle of Barcelona. 1844-1986”, by Daniel Venteo.

By Jose Oliva