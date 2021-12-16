Johnny Depp | Amber Heard: why Warner Bros fired the actress, the real reason

The real reason Warner had for firing Amber Heard was revealed and it is not because of his trial with Johnny Depp. It has to do with your physical condition. Discover the details!

Amber heard left her role as Mera in Aquaman 2 after intense requests from Johnny Depp fans for Warner Bros to remove her. As reported this week Forbes, the actress was separated from the next film and in her place will be Emilia Clarke. The news fell like a bomb and was quickly related to the interpreter’s trial with her ex-husband. However, the real reason for the dismissal is another. Find out what it is!

Since the production company got rid of Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3, fans started an online petition with more than 1.7 million signatures to make the same determination with Heard. In December, journalist Grace Randolph had already hinted that Warner was considering it and finally the scoop jumped last Sunday.

Although there were no official confirmations yet, the dismissal was directly related to the litigation between the actors which will have a definition on April 11, 2022. However, the site Sausage Roll revealed that the real cause has to do with the physical condition of the actress and her breach of the signed contract.

Warner’s real reason for firing Amber Heard from Aquaman

“Amber Heard failed her physical. He has put on weight and is in very bad shape. There is a clause in his contract that says he must be in good shape before filming and he violated that. “reported the same media through a source close to it. Given the situation, Warner decided to choose Clarke for the role.

The production of Aquaman does not have much time because Filming work will begin this European summer in London, according to detailed Dolph Lundgren in a virtual panel of Wizard World. The premiere of the film is scheduled to on December 16, 2022.