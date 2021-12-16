Jesus Dueñas. Tigres offers him two more years of contract

The directive of Tigers Y Jesus Dueñas they came to a word agreement so that the canterano Y five-time champion feline stay in the club for two more years.

Sources close to Tigers revealed to Channel 6 Sports that this Wednesday they offered to Dueñas Manzo a best proposal and the I agree.

“The Tigres board of directors spoke with Dueñas again and improved the proposal, after not accepting the one more year of renewal, the club extended the link to two years and he accepted promising that on Monday he would report the team to the training would sign the new contract ”, the source stated.

The Michoacan’s contract ends on December 31st and with 32 years old this would be perhaps the last of his career.

The ‘Chicken’ arrived at the feline institution in the 2008 from the Oil tankers of Salamanca and began his training in the branches of the club until debuting in 2011, before Atlante on September 17 of that year.

In Tigers, Owners is next to Hugo Ayala the current player with the most championships, by obtaining the league five, a Concachampions, an MX Cup, three Champion of Champions and a Champions Cup.

As in any negotiation, as long as there is no signature, everything can change, but it is a fact that Jesus Dueñas Manzo has given his approval to a two year renewal and promised the feline president, Mauricio Culebro, sign it this Monday, December 20.