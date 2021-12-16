Jennifer Lopez inspires us to combine baggy jeans with ankle boots

Jennifer Lopez continues to support Ben affleck in the movie promotion ‘The Tender Bar’. This time, he chose to walk hand in hand to the talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ wearing the pants silhouette that predominated in the catwalks for collections spring-summer 2022. With this everyday style, the interpreter of ‘On The Floor‘shows us an alternative to take away baggy jeans without failing in the attempt.

We know well that the last few years have been summed up in baggy jeans that allow us to walk comfortably, but also by including silhouettes so loose as it happens with baggy, it can be challenging. For being part of the most versatile garments in our wardrobe, it is possible to combine them with a myriad of footwear options, as in this case the American actress, Jennifer Lopez, choose to do it with booties.

How to wear baggy jeans with ankle boots according to Jennifer Lopez











© OCE / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez in baggy pleated jeans and ankle boots.





The American actor accompanied J. Lo’s talk show to talk about the leading role he played in this film directed by George Clooney, prior to its premiere on December 17 in the United States. Jennifer Lopez showed that some baggy jeans far from being misaligned, they can be elegantly styled.

In light denimwashed and low-rise, he paired them with a brown knit sweater, using a belt of the same tone to mark your waist. He wore a sky blue long coat and a cream-colored scarf with gray stripes. He put the finishing touches on with a few dark suede ankle boots and the Valentino ‘My Rockstud’ bag, also in baby blue with gold details.

Jennifer Lopez knows how to dazzle in a princess dress 23/23 SLIDES

This style, which he wore with a high ponytail lick and natural makeup, reaffirms that this is the time for baggy jeans, the undisputed trendsetters for 2022. The cuts that we have seen paraded on the catwalks are markedly looser than before, almost with the feeling as if we were wearing sweatpants instead.

As for footwear when wearing them, there will be many alternatives for every occasion. Peter Do suggests doing it with low-heeled sandals, Balenciaga once again professes his predilection for dad sneakers, while Molly Goddard bets on the classic flats with cute on the front. The suede ankle boots she wore J.Lo They can be an elegant combination for day to day, to go well dressed to the office or for a date at night.