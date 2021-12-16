Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bring back the ‘twinning’ in 2021

Jennifer Lopez has the ability not only to recover a fashion from the wardrobe, but also a trend in street behavior, such as dress to match with your partner. The phenomenon ‘twinning ‘ It consists of coordinating your style with that of your children, your parents or, for what caused the most furor a few years ago, with your boyfriend. The definitive proof that you have found your soul mate seems to happen through having the same taste when it comes to dressing, or at least understanding each other. The Hollywood fashion couple, who is none other than “Bennifer,” found it most fun to inspire their look in the same color to look similar on their latest outing together. The truth is that the result was a Christmas postcard, with a lovely blue aura.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who since their return do not stop celebrating how much they love each other, went together to the recording set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles with two fantastic matching outfits. Jennifer Lopez wore, by her side, some baggy jeans Fitted at the waist with a brown leather belt. We also saw her a chunky sequin jumper and she matched her jeans with an incredible light blue coat. Design that is on our list of artist’s favorite garments since it premiered. JLo protected her throat with a foulard Striped. Ben affleck chose one blue shirt, ‘navy’ suit trousers and camel coat with peak lapels. The blue it was also the main color of his outfit, totally in line with the image of the artist, who is promoting her latest film ‘Marry Me’.

The actor and the singer walked with their hands clasped and looked at each other laughing, with a relaxed gesture. One more sample of confidence that adds to the many that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they give away to the cameras since their return in summer. Second chance that they confirmed with a kiss in social networks.

At december look Jennifer Lopez we once again verify that, although she looks like a true expert in her outfits on the red carpet and onstage whenever you can run to put on some jeans. JLo has jeans of all kinds, which he defends with note regardless of the dominant aesthetic. Fashion is dictated by her. She has already brought out this fall 90s ripped skinny jeans, straight denim pants and last weekend some jeans low-rise. On his last outing Jennifer Lopez adjusts her baggy and achieves an ideal off-road styling to end 2021.

It seems to us the sweetest and a whole declaration of intentions that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bring the ‘twinning’ back to our days. The couple understand each other and not only in terms of clothing. If his look of love has not changed in 18 years – as we have seen in the preview of ‘The Tender Bar’ – his tune and good vibes it seems that neither.

