James Gunn questions Google’s credibility for mixing MCU and DCEU casts

James Gunn is a strange case of director. Not only does he work in the DCEU but he is also one of the main architects of the MCU with the franchise of Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Google does not seem to understand the difference between one universe and another.

On twitter, Gunn questioned the credibility of the Google search engine by displaying an image of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which supposedly includes the list with the actors that are part of one of the next MCU movies.

According to Google, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth, Seth Green and Will Poulter, of which only one of them has confirmed, but Google mixed Marvel actors with the cast of the latest DCEU movie, The Suicide Squad, featuring the names of Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, and comedian King Bach. Gunn himself said that it was Bach who shared the Google image with the false cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Someone is having fun in Google movies with the cast of # GotGVol3 . (Note: Of these people, only Will is confirmed as in the movie), ”Gunn wrote.

Someone is having fun on Google movies with the cast of # GotGVol3. (Note: Of these folks only Will is confirmed as in the movie). pic.twitter.com/hB0ivsRX07 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 12, 2021

The recordings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began in early November, and Gunn made the reveal with a photo showing the film’s official cast, which includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, plus new members of the family, Chukwudi Iwuji and Will Poulter, and the return of Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord.

What happened there Google? The film will open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

