Jaguars made good a serious mistake by firing Urban Meyer; they cannot afford to commit another

Jacksonville needs to get the hiring of its new head coach right, or it risks losing a generational talent at quarterback and wasting another decade.

JACKSONVILLE – Shad khan it really hit the mark.

Only it was eight months later than I thought.

Shad Khan’s big mistake has been that he hasn’t found the right people to take care of the sports side of his NFL franchise. AP Photo

The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars he should have fired the head coach Urban meyer less than a year after hiring it. It wasn’t because he lost too many games – although that was definitely a problem – but a long list of missteps with players, coaches and, in one instance, a woman in a bar. Those, continued to accumulate, leaving Khan no alternative.

It must have been humiliating for Khan, Given the was in love with Meyer for years after seeing their teams in Ohio State crush the competition in the Big ten.

I believed, from my heart, that Meyer would be the coach who would lead – with the help of the first global pick in the 2021 draft, the quarterback Trevor lawrence– a revival of the franchise. That was evident during a press conference featuring Lawrence and to the corridor Travis Etienne Jr. – who was also a first-round draft pick this year before sustaining a foot injury that erased his rookie season – when Khan proudly, and with a touch of arrogance, he proclaimed, “This time, I was right.”

Except, it wasn’t.

The Jaguars have been the laughing stock of the league since reaching the playoffs in 2007. They have had just one winning season since then, and lost 10 or more games in 10 of the last 11 seasons, including nine double-digit losing seasons in the past. 10 years of Khan as owner. Their only winning season since 2007 occurred in 2017, when the Jaguars took advantage of an elite defense to win a title of the AFC South and they surprisingly reached the AFC Championship Game.

This year has been even worse, for Meyer.

From the start, everything Urban Meyer did in Jacksonville turned out to be a disaster. AP Photo

He got it wrong, early on, starting with the hiring / resignation of the director of athletic performance Chris doyle, who was accused of making racist comments and harassing African-American players during his time at Iowa.

The league fined Meyer already Jaguars for having unauthorized contact during organized team activities … signed to Tim tebow to play tight end … had Lawrence Y Gardner Minshew alternating reps with the first team during training camp, only to trade to Minshew… the videos of him in a bar with a woman who is not his wife … the contradictory words about banking the corridor James robinson… not knowing who the players are on the field … reports of tension with his assistant coaches … another report from wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. leaving the facility and yelling at Meyer for something the coach said about the receivers.

With one incident after another, coupled with the fact that Jaguars They had a record of just 2-11, Khan I really had no choice but to fire Meyer.

Now, he faces the challenge of making the most important hire in franchise history. The Jaguars they finally have a quarterback, the most important piece in any rebuild. Khan you must find a coach to build around you, hire the right coordinator to install the system that best suits you, and create the culture in the complex that Meyer promised but never delivered.

And above all, win without drama.

The problem is that Khan he has not succeeded in any of his previous hires on the sports side. Retained the general manager Gene smith, who hired the head coach Mike mularkey. They lasted a year, and after Khan hired the general manager Dave caldwell, who hired the head coach Gus Bradley. Bradley he won 14 games in four years before being fired.

Khan brought to Tom coughlin in an executive position, and elected Doug marrone as head coach in 2017. That resulted in the lonely successful season during the tenure of Khan, but the owner had to fire Coughlin in 2019 after the NFLPA warned players not to sign with the Jaguars thanks to the abundance of complaints filed by players who Coughlin had fined.

Caldwell was fired in November 2020, and Brown was fired at the end of a 1-15 campaign, which led us to Meyer.

The greatest weakness of Khan as an owner it has been his inability to find the right people to lead the franchise. Hire Meyer It was a costly failure, and you can’t afford to repeat that mistake with your replacement.

If he does, he risks wasting a generational talent at quarterback, and leaving the franchise in position to lose another decade.

This time, it does have to be right.