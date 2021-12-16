Jack Nicholson’s health: actor lives his ‘sad last days’ amid dementia fears

As the most nominated male actor in Academy Awards history, the star has passed and will go down in history as one of Hollywood’s greats.

But now, at the age of 84, the star appears to have disappeared from public life, with reports that his health is far from ideal. In fact, a source close to the actor told Radar that the star is living her “sad last days” in her Los Angeles mansion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker