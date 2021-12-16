Jack Nicholson’s health: actor lives his ‘sad last days’ amid dementia fears

As the most nominated male actor in Academy Awards history, the star has passed and will go down in history as one of Hollywood’s greats.

But now, at the age of 84, the star appears to have disappeared from public life, with reports that his health is far from ideal. In fact, a source close to the actor told Radar that the star is living her “sad last days” in her Los Angeles mansion.

Despite there being no official confirmation from the star or her spokespersons, a close friend told Radar that Jack “no longer leaves his house”, and that her son and daughter assumed the responsibilities of care.

The inside source went on to say:

“The Mulholland Drive community is very close and everyone is concerned about him. Physically he is fine, but his mind is gone. It’s really sad to see an actor as talented as Jack come out like this. “

Closer Weekly He also received a comment from a friend of the star after he made an unusual comment after the sad death of basketball player Kobe Bryant.

After the news of the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe and eight other people, Jack issued a statement saying: “I was used to seeing and talking to Kobe… He kills you. We will think about him all the time and miss him. “

Following this, a source said that The star is “making up for lost time” with her family and children, after living her life to the fullest.

Although fans are wondering what exactly is going on with the star, considering that the last movie she appeared in was in 2010It may be safe to assume that you are firmly retired from the entertainment industry that brought you so much success.

As we age, memory loss and forgetfulness become more common. Bupa explains that normal age-related memory loss does not usually cause people much discomfort, provided they are given enough time to learn and remember things.

However, in some cases, memory loss is the first symptom of a more serious condition like dementia.

The Mayo Clinic explains that dementia is used to describe the group of symptoms that they affect not only memory, but also thinking and social skills. These symptoms are so serious that they interfere with a person’s daily life.

There are several different types of dementia, the most common being Alzheimer’s disease.

The NHS explains that symptoms of dementia include the following:

Difficulty communicating or finding words.

Difficulty with visual and spatial skills, such as getting lost while driving

Difficulty reasoning or solving problems.

Difficulty handling complex tasks.

Difficulty planning and organizing

Difficulty with coordination and motor functions.

Confusion and disorientation.

Unfortunately, for people with dementia, symptoms can also cause psychological changes, such as depression, anxiety, paranoia, and hallucinations.

Despite the long list of symptoms, early diagnosis of the condition means that their progress may slow down, which means that the person can maintain their mental function for longer.