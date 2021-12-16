Jack Nicholson found out that his sister was his mother!

Jack Nicholson recently told InStyle in an interview that as an adult he discovered a lie and a dark family secret.

It is that his mother was not his mother. And this was discovered when his alleged mother, Ethel May and his alleged older sister, June Nicholson, passed away. Actually, her mother was June. And Ethel and John, whom she always considered her father, were her grandparents.

It was only at age 37, when he had already worked at Easy Rider, did he discover the truth. The decision of his real mother was surrounded by prejudices of the time. At the age of 17, and with a career as a dancer ahead of her, she became pregnant with her son Jack, without knowing who could become the biological father. May took care of her grandson and June and Jack grew up as brothers.

“After all, when I found out who my mother was, I was already psychologically mature. In fact, it clarified many things for me. If I felt something, it was, above all, gratitude ”, he explained.

“If June or Ethel had had less character, I would never have lived. Those women gave me the gift of life. They trained me well. To this day I have not borrowed a nickel from anyone and I have never believed that I cannot take care of myself. They made my self-sufficiency imperative, ”Nicholson was able to say.