Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that has been portrayed for the history of the video game industry … and not for the better. The actor Keanu Reeves has a main role in the story, in fact he is one of the characters with the most lines of dialogue. Shortly before the launch of the video game, CD Projekt Red claimed that Reeves had played the video game and said he loved it. That’s right? A recent interview leaves the company in a very bad place.

The Verge medium had the pleasure of having Keanu Reeves for an interview about the project The Matrix Awakens, a technical test that shows the potential of the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine. During the interview, the outlet asked him about Cyberpunk 2077 and the actor replied: “no i mean i’ve seen demos, but i’ve never played it“. This directly contradicts the words of Adam Kicińsk, Chairman and Joint CEO of CD Projekt, who stated: “He played the game and loves it.“Another pearl on the company’s list.

In another recent interview, Keanu Reeves supported mods that modify the video game for sex. The actor sees it as something curious, friendly and beautiful. As for the mod, CD Projekt Red removed it earlier this year. In a statement, the developer said: “When it comes to models of real people that we have asked to participate in the game, we ask that you refrain from using them in any situation that may be offensive if you do not have your explicit permission.. “

Finally, CD Projekt recently updated the Release dates for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, placing them in 2022.