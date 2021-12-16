“I’ve never been more worried than now”: WHO expert warns of “unprecedented” omicron spread

The official stressed that the multiplication of infections with the variant will once again overwhelm the health systems of the countries.

During this Wednesday’s interview with Sky News, the WHO special envoy for covid-19, David Nabarro, referred to the problem of the acceleration of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, expressing his concern about this trend.

“I have never been more concerned [por la pandemia] than now, “Nabarro pointed out, in addition to emphasizing that the growth rate of infections with omicron “is unprecedented”, which presents a substantial problem for everyone. In his view, it is an “extremely serious” situation, which could worsen in the coming weeks.

“We have enough information at the World Health Organization to establish without a hint of doubt that [la variante] spreads very fast with a doubling time of the number of cases every two or three days“Nabarro declared.

“We are concerned that people are calling omicron mild. Even if omicron causes less serious disease, the large number of cases will again overwhelm health systems,” stressed the WHO representative.

“I do not like to compare it with last year, for me it is [situación] is unprecedented, […] I don’t know how serious it will be, but I really appeal to everyone to take what I say seriously, “the official concluded.

This Wednesday a team of scientists from the University of Hong Kong (China) published an investigation, which reveals that the omicron variant of covid-19 is contagious and multiplies 70 times faster in human bronchi than the delta and the original virus SARS-CoV-2. The study, which is currently in the peer review phase for publication, also showed that the infection caused by the new variant in the lungs is significantly less than that of the original, which may be an indicator of less severity of the disease. the illness.