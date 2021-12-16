‘It’s good that I wasn’t a narrator, I just told what I felt’

Still excited for the title he got Atlas in front of Lion last Sunday, David medrano recalled in interview with RECORD the moment he took the microphone and narrated the penalty of Julius furch who gave Rojinegro his second drink.

“I have already heard the narration and I reaffirm that I made the best decision not to be a narrator, but the response in networks has been impressive, I only told what I felt,” he said with a laugh.

The Azteca Deportes commentator had the fortune of living such a longed-for moment accompanied by his eldest son, something he never believed he was experiencing.

‘When they delivered the cup, I lived it hugging my son and when we were going down the stairs he gave me a hug and said “thank you, we already saw him champion,” he said.

As if I were just another player David medrano received the congratulations of the president of Orlegi Group, Alejandro Irarragorri and of Ricardo La Volpe, former Academy technician.

‘Early Monday he spoke to me Alejandro Irarragorri to congratulate me, but I told him that I was the one who had to congratulate him. I thanked him for allowing me to experience something that I thought I was not going to have to see ‘

‘Richard (La Volpe) wrote to me the same morning on Monday to congratulate me and tell me that he was just as excited, that it was impossible to sleep, ‘he said.

TOASTED WITH AGED WHISKEY SINCE 1954

‘Yes, the whiskey was good, I thought that shit was no longer going to work, but those who know said that it had no problem because the sun had not hit it. It tasted very good and it was an act that remains in history ‘

“(Now I can go in peace) because you can’t be a soccer fan without going to a team and at least I felt what millions of fans in the world have felt, seeing their team champion,” he concluded.

