It is frustrating to promise things to the fans and not fulfill them: Isaac Brizuela

The Chivas of Guadalajara added another year to be forgotten in this 2021, Well, they failed to fight for the championship, they were left out of the League and their latest reinforcements have not met expectations, which is why Isaac brizuela He admits that the fans are already tired of being promised things that they will not fulfill, such as what happened in the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament.

In Barra de Navidad, where he Rebaño Sagrado is doing his preseason work in the first stage, the “Rabbit” talks about the complicated situation they are going through not only by being eliminated in the Repechage by Puebla in the contest that has just concluded, but in general in recent years, where they have been due.

“It has been a difficult moment because we have been promising the fans many things, sometimes she is tired of us promising things and the results are not coming. You get frustrated little by little, sometimes you even wonder Why do these things happen? If you see everyone working and training, but it is part of football ”, Brizuela explained in a statement for Marca Claro.

Brizuela recognizes that only with the title they will respond to the Atlas

On the other hand, the steering wheel of Chivas, who did not have their best campaign in the past tournament either, explained that the only way to react to what was obtained by the residents of the city is to crown in the Closing 2022 having a much better season than all the previous ones, Well, since December 2020 they have not been in a Big Party where they reached the Semifinals.

“It is a good moment to see if we are really capable of reversing this, of trying to always seek the maximum, to always be in glory, which I know is complicated. For me, we are committed to answering you with another title because there is no other way, the only way is by having an excellent tournament, fighting for the title and just winning it ”, Isaa Brizuela added.