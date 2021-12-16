it cannot be used to uninstall programs

Microsoft has been trying for many years move all options from the legendary Windows Control Panel to the Settings tool who have Windows 10 and Windows 11. And yet, despite all the time that has passed, the Control Panel persists and is still preferred by many users.

If you are one of those people, we have a little bad news for you, at least in Windows 11, the Control Panel has just received another lunge. On Windows 11 build 22523 for Dev Channel Insiders, it is no longer possible to uninstall applications from the Control Panel.

More Control Panel options that redirect to Settings



This menu will disappear completely in Windows 11

Basically now Instead of going to the “Programs and Features” page of the Control Panel, you will be automatically redirected to the “Applications and Features” section in Settings. Not even typing the command shell:AppUpdatesFolder It is possible to enter the old page in the latest preliminary version of the system.

In Windows 11 especially, it happens with many elements of the Control Panel that when you click on certain options, they redirect you to the Settings app. Microsoft has decided to do this probably in part to reduce the number of duplicate options found in both system tools.

This is definitely not the last change we will see of this style, it is possible that the number of options available in the Control Panel will be reduced even more when Windows 11 receives its first major update, one that is expected in the fall of 2022.

Windows 11 Settings received a nice redesign with the new version of the operating system, it is now a bit more consistent and options and buttons are a bit clearer and more defined than in Windows 10.

However, there are always the complaints that the options available from Settings are not as granular and comprehensive as those in the old Control Panel. Personally, uninstalling programs is something I prefer to do from Panel, but I guess I won’t have the option anymore in the near future.

Via | Deskmodder.de