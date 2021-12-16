Interbank Interest Rate increases 50 points; remains at 5.50%

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised this Thursday the Interbank Interest Rate at 5.50 percent, a sensitive increase from 50 basis points of objective amid growing concerns about inflation.

The Governing Board evaluated the magnitude and diversity of the shocks that have affected inflation and the factors that determine it, the risk that price formation will be contaminated, and the challenges due to the tightening of global monetary and financial conditions.

Based on this, it decided, on this occasion, to increase the target for the overnight Interbank Interest Rate by 50 basis points to a level of 5.5%. With this action, the monetary policy stance adjusts to the path required for inflation to converge to its target of 3% within the forecast horizon, ”Banxico said in a statement.

In the following monetary policy decisions, Banxico warned that the Governing Board It will closely monitor the behavior of inflationary pressures, as well as that of all the factors that affect the expected trajectory of inflation and its expectations.

“This with the objective of determining a reference rate that is congruent at all times with the path required to promote both the orderly and sustained convergence of general inflation to the target of 3% in the term in which the monetary policy operates,” as an adequate adjustment of the economy and financial markets ”, indicated the Central Bank.

The autonomous body decided the increase after revealing last week that the general inflation rate reached 7.37 percent year-on-year in November, the highest level for Mexico in two decades, while the underlying rate grew 5.67 percent.

The central bank now forecast headline inflation to close 2021 at 7.1 percent compared to the previous estimate of 6.8 percent. For the first quarter of 2022 a price hike of 6.7 percent is now expected, which would moderate to 3.5 percent by the end of next year.

This is the fifth consecutive increase that the central bank has made to the interest rate after June 24, August 12, September 30 and November 11.

But this time, the increase was 50 basis points, while in the previous ones the rate increased by 25.

Before, the central bank had held the benchmark rate at 4% since February, the lowest since 2016.

Banco de México’s next monetary policy announcement is scheduled for February 11, 2022, when Victoria Rodriguez Ceja will replace the current governor of the body, Alejandro Diaz de Leon, after his appointment by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

They voted in favor of the decision:

Alejandro Diaz de León Carrillo;

Galia Borja Gomez;

Irene Espinosa Cantellano;

Jonathan Heath.

Voted to increase by 25 basis points the goal for the Interbank Interest Rate overnight at a level of 5.25 percent, Gerardo Esquivel Hernández.

Announcement of the Monetary Policy Decision (December 16, 2021).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital