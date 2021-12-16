[Infografía] ‘Belfast’ and ‘The power of the dog’, favorites of the boycotted Golden Globes – Boyacá 7 Days

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is determined to press ahead with its awards, even though no one has clues as to how they intend to hold their gala scheduled for January 9 next year.

‘Belfast’ and ‘The power of the dog’, with seven nominations each, start as favorites for the next edition of the Golden Globes, which announced their nominations on Monday despite the boycott imposed by Hollywood studios and the chain NBC.



Behind are ‘Don’t look up’, ‘King Richard’, ‘Licorice pizza’ and ‘West side story’ with four nominations, which in the case of Hispanics have gone to the Spanish film ‘Parallel mothers’ , in the section of best foreign film, and the actors Javier Bardem (Spanish) and Óscar Isaac (Guatemalan).

This Monday, its president, Helen Hoehne, announced her candidates through a sober presentation that could only be followed by her YouTube channel and that featured the collaboration of rapper Snoop Dogg as the only celebrity present.

The president barely mentioned the critical situation of her awards, which will not be broadcast on television by decision of the NBC network – which has been broadcasting the gala since 1996 – after accusations of corruption and lack of diversity among the group.

“Most of the journalists in this group came as immigrants years ago to work as foreign correspondents in the mecca of the entertainment industry,” Hoehne said.

Until a few months ago, the HFPA consisted of a group of 87 journalists, many of them retired, among whom there was no black person.

To amend the lack of diversity, the organization approved a new code of conduct and admitted 21 new members, including several Hispanics and African Americans, although it remains a limited number of people that excludes the vast majority of journalists who work daily covering Hollywood. .

The reforms have not convinced the big Hollywood studios and production companies like Warner Bros.

Netflix heads the cinematographic section

Netflix takes the cake in the cinematographic section with 17 nominations, well above the MGM studio (9) and Warner Bros (8).

For the Golden Globe for best dramatic film competing: ‘Dune’, ‘Coda’, ‘Belfast’, ‘King Richard’ and ‘The power of the dog’.

In the category of best musical or comedy, the candidates are: ‘Cyrano’, ‘Don’t look up’, ‘Licorice pizza’, ‘Tick, tick… boom!’ and ‘West side story’.

In the acting section, Bardem will face Mahershala Ali, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington for the award for best dramatic actor, while his screen partner in ‘Being the Ricardos’, Nicole Kidman, will do it with Olivia Colman , Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and Jessica Chastain.

For best musical or comedy performances, the HPFA nominated Marion Cotillard, Alana Hain, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Rachel Zegler, in the women’s section, and Leonardo Dicaprio, Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Cooper Hoffman and Anthony Ramos, in the male.

For the Globe for the best foreign film Almodóvar adds his ninth nomination to the awards, this time for ‘Parallel Mothers’, which will compete against’ Compartment Nº6 ‘(Germany, Russia and Finland),’ Drive my car ‘(Japan),’ The hand of god ‘(Italy) and’ A hero ‘(Iran and France).

Finally, the Disney film set in Colombia, ‘Encanto’, is a candidate for the award for best animated film along with ‘Luca’, ‘Raya and the last dragon’, ‘Flee’ and ‘My Sunny maad’.

‘Succession’, ‘the morning show’ and ‘Ted lasso’ lead on TV

The Golden Globes, which also honor the season’s highlights on the small screen, have left the HBO drama ‘Succession’ as main favorites, with five nominations, and ‘The morning show’ and ‘Ted lasso’, both Apple TV +, with four mentions each.

South Korean phenomenon ‘Squid game’ is up for best drama series against ‘The morning show’, ‘Lupine’, ‘Pose’ and ‘Succession’.

In comedy, the nominated series are: ‘The great’, ‘Hacks’, ‘Only murders in the building’, ‘Reservation dogs’ and ‘Ted lasso’.

Finally, the category of best limited series (miniseries) leaves as opponents ‘Mare of Easttown’, ‘The underground railroad’, ‘Maid’, ‘Dopesick’ and ‘Impeachment: American crime story’, and distributed a nomination to the Guatemalan Oscar Isaac for ‘Scenes from a marriage’, miniseries absent in the general section.

It is unknown if the candidates will attend the awards ceremony, on January 9, since, in addition, it will coincide with another event, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) awards, ready to take their place.