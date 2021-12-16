Inegi; jobs and income contribute to well-being

The population of Quintana Roo is one of the happiest in the country according to the Enbiare survey released by the Inegi at the end of this 2021 in which the entity regained its first place in the generation of jobs and in the reduction of working poverty, indexes that improved the income, mood and well-being of the people.

According to the Self-Reported Wellness Survey (Enbiare) 2021, released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), Quintana Roo registers the lowest percentage of the population with symptoms of depression (11.5 percent of those surveyed); Yucatán is in position 10 (16.7 percent) and Campeche in 23 (14.7 percent).

The entity ranks third in the nation in terms of state of mind, which assesses whether a person is in a good mood, calm or energetic; Campeche is number 19 and Yucatán is 27.

The Enbiare 2021 survey is part of the Better Life Initiative: Measuring Well-Being and Progress, promoted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which has developed guidelines to measure the well-being of people and the progress of societies at the international level.

As for Anxiety, Yucatán is in sixth place, as 55.2 percent of those surveyed said they had felt this condition; Campeche in 17, with 50.6 percent and Quintana Roo in 30, with 44.3 percent. Nationwide, 19.3 percent of the adult population has symptoms of severe anxiety and 31.3 percent reveal symptoms of minimal anxiety or to some degree.

According to data from Coneval, Quintana Roo recovered in October the first national place in job creation and in the second and third quarters the first place in the reduction of working poverty, with which the income of Quintana Roo families increased thanks to the efforts of government, businessmen and the population.

FGR